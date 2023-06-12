Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's HOT dance in ‘Ghadi Me Bajal Bate' goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa go viral with their hot pool romance on 'Ghadi Me Bajal Bate;' see video

The Bhojpuri industry is growing and earning a name for itself online. Many actors make waves online with their sizzling dance and acting.

Khesari Lal Yadav is a well-known actor in the industry, and his songs have gone viral due to his spectacular chemistry and heartfelt performance. (WATCH VIDEO)

His old and new songs have become viral online, and his followers adore them. His song 'Ghadi Me Bajal Bate' is becoming viral on the internet, and he's looking hot with Monalisa.



Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa seem sensual together in the video. The film begins with some hot and romantic photos of the couple, and they indeed appear sizzling in the photos.

On the song's powerful beats, Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa begin romancing one other. Her seductive expressions are enough to make you want more.



Even though the song is old, it is still making the rounds on the internet, with admirers showering it with more and more shares.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa look lovely throughout the song, and the pair sets a high standard online. On YouTube, the song has had 2,398,116 views.