Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's HOT dance in ‘Ghadi Me Bajal Bate' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa go viral with their hot pool romance on 'Ghadi Me Bajal Bate;' see video

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri industry is growing and earning a name for itself online. Many actors make waves online with their sizzling dance and acting.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav is a well-known actor in the industry, and his songs have gone viral due to his spectacular chemistry and heartfelt performance. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    His old and new songs have become viral online, and his followers adore them. His song 'Ghadi Me Bajal Bate' is becoming viral on the internet, and he's looking hot with Monalisa.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa seem sensual together in the video. The film begins with some hot and romantic photos of the couple, and they indeed appear sizzling in the photos.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On the song's powerful beats, Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa begin romancing one other. Her seductive expressions are enough to make you want more.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Even though the song is old, it is still making the rounds on the internet, with admirers showering it with more and more shares.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa look lovely throughout the song, and the pair sets a high standard online. On YouTube, the song has had 2,398,116 views.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EXCLUSIVE Adah Sharma talks about life after 'The Kerala Story' and how she handles criticism RBA

    EXCLUSIVE: Adah Sharma talks about life after 'The Kerala Story' and how she handles criticism

    Gadar 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol's iconic Tara Singh returns to battle Pakistan once again! ATG

    Gadar 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol's iconic Tara Singh returns to battle Pakistan once again!

    Tiku Weds Sheru: Never-before-seen jodi of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, produced by Kangana Ranaut adc

    Tiku Weds Sheru: Never-before-seen jodi of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, produced by Kangana Ranaut

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal slams Aniyan Midhun for fake love story with Army Lady Commando MAH

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal slams Aniyan Midhun for fake love story with Army Lady Commando

    Fast X: Part 2: Vin Diesel's high-octane action film to release on THIS date RBA

    Fast X: Part 2- Vin Diesel's high-octane action film to release on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    7 top richest actors of the world & their net worth ADC

    7 top richest actors of the world & their net worth

    WhatsApp update 6 new features for Android users gcw

    WhatsApp update: 6 new features for Android users

    Indian Olympic Association announces WFI elections to be held on July 4; check details AJR

    Indian Olympic Association announces WFI elections to be held on July 4; check details

    Poha to Aloo Paratha-7 best Indian breakfast ideas msw

    Poha to Aloo Paratha-7 best Indian breakfast ideas

    CoWIN data leaked Telegram bot made phone number Aadhaar and other details public Report gcw

    CoWIN data leaked! Telegram bot made phone number, Aadhaar and other details public: Report

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon