    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song 'Jawani Shikhar Par' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 4:36 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Pawan Singh and Monalisa ramp up the heat in 'Jawani Shikhar Par,' watch the captivating video that's going viral on the internet.

    article_image1

    Monalisa and Pawan Singh, one of the most prominent Bhojouri couples, often lit up the stage whenever they performed together. They've both written a lot of superhit tunes.

    article_image2

    

    This is another great song that has broken several records.In this bold video. Monalisa and Pawan Singh are having an intimate moment in a locked room. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    

    'Jawani Shikhar Par' is the song's lyrics. In the song's video, Monalisa is seen dancing in front of Pawan Singh in a purple saree. Pawan Singh is dressed in a green T-shirt and is staring at Monalisa. His facial expressions are excellent. This song was shot in a cosy bedroom. 

    article_image4

    

    The Bhojpuri song 'Jawani Shikhar Par' is regarded to be one of this couple's popular songs. In the video, Monalisa and Pawan Singh share sizzling chemistry. Monalisa's dancing is appealing and energetic.

    article_image5

    

    The soundtrack in this romance video is excellent. This video is available on Wave Music Bhojpuri. So far, the song has received millions of views and several comments.

    article_image6

    

    This Bhojpuri song is quickly becoming popular.

