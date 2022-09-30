Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa's SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her busty cleavage in strappy choli-VIDEO

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 2:48 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks stunning in a bold yet traditional lehenga choli; let us look at her latest Instagram post 

    Monalisa is a social media celebrity and a Bhojpuri actress. She uses social media extensively. She continues to make the news due to her photos and videos. 
     

    With Monalisa's bold and seductive appearance, Monalisa frequently wins her fans. Her picture has been aggressively going viral recently on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Monalisa is spotted with a designer choli and a stunning purple dhoti dress. She is breathtaking in this dress. (WATCH
     

    Monalisa struck brash and seductive stances throughout the picture shoot. She incites discussion on social media with her provocative appearance. 

    These images of Monalisa are receiving praise from fans. Both in her Indian and Western attire, she always looks stunning.
     

    It wouldn't be inaccurate to state that Monalisa is a pro at glitzing up various ensembles. Monalisa’s popularity lies largely in the Bhojpuri film industry, where she predominantly works. 

    Monalisa has a lot of adoring followers. People adore her sense of style as well. On Instagram, Monalisa has 5.1 million fans.She often shares her personal and professional life glimpses on her Instagram handle. 

