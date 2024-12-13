Mismatched Season 3 OTT Release Date OUT: Know when and where to watch Rohit-Prajakta's romantic drama

Mismatched Season 3 continues Dimple and Rishi's journey through love, ambition, and personal growth, exploring new challenges and evolving relationships in this captivating romantic drama.

First Published Dec 13, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

The much-awaited third season of Mismatched, the popular coming-of-age romantic drama, is now streaming on Netflix. Based on Sandhya Menon’s novel When Dimple Met Rishi, the series continues to captivate audiences with its portrayal of love, friendship, and personal growth. Featuring Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja and Rohit Saraf as Rishi Singh, the show delves deeper into the characters’ evolving relationships, self-discovery, and the challenges they face in their lives.

Where to Watch Mismatched Season 3?

Mismatched Season 3 is available exclusively on Netflix. The streaming giant teased the new season on its social media platforms, promising fans a “new phase of chaos, cuties, and cold coffee,” as the characters navigate their individual journeys of love and ambition. The third season hit the platform on December 13, and fans are already tuning in to see how Dimple and Rishi’s relationship progresses amid their personal and professional challenges.

Plot: Dimple and Rishi’s Complicated Love Story

The third season of Mismatched continues the story of Dimple and Rishi, two college students with contrasting ambitions and views on life. Rishi, the romantic at heart, falls for Dimple, who is more focused on building her career in the gaming industry. However, their relationship faces several hurdles as Dimple remains committed to her career and refuses to follow traditional paths like marriage. Their differing personalities and expectations create tension, making it uncertain whether their love can survive.
 

An Ensemble Cast and a Multidimensional Narrative

In addition to the lead pair, the show also features a talented ensemble cast, including Abhinav Sharma, Muskkaan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina, Ahsaas Channa, and Rannvijay Singha, among others. The series tackles several themes, from LGBTQ+ relationships to societal expectations and personal growth, providing a fresh perspective on modern relationships.

Mismatched Season 3 brings new layers to the characters and their struggles, making it a compelling watch for fans of romantic drama. Whether it's about love, career, or self-identity, the show captures the essence of navigating adulthood with humor and heart.

