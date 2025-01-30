Milind Soman at Mahakumbh with wife Ankita Konwar; couple takes holy dip on Mauni Amavasya

Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, recently attended the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to take the holy plunge on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days.

Actor-model Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, recently attended the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to take the holy plunge on Mauni Amavasya, one of the festival's most auspicious days. Milind shared his experience with his Instagram followers, expressing thanks for the spiritual trip.

“Blessed to be at the Mahakumbh with @ankita_earthy on the very special day of mauni amavasya! Such a spiritual space and experience reminds me of how small and insignificant I am in the vastness of existence and how every moment that we are here is so special," Milind wrote.

His message also conveyed his regret for a horrible tragedy that occurred the night before at the holy dip.

“Even though my heart is full, I am saddened by the events of last night, and my prayers are with the families who lost loved ones. Har Har Gange! Har Har Mahadev!!" he added, referring to the stampede that claimed 30 lives and left 60 others injured.

The stampede erupted as millions of visitors jostled for space at the Kumbh Mela to wash in the sacred Ganges River. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has requested a judicial investigation into the unfortunate occurrence.

Milind and Ankita's travel to the Kumbh is part of their inspirational journey together, which encompasses a variety of physical challenges and experiences. Previously, in December 2024, the pair ran 104 km across Gujarat, from Porbandar to Dwarka.

Their Instagram picture about the run conveyed a sense of accomplishment and excitement, with a side remark that read, “Ran from Porbandar to Dwarka in Gujarat on 30th and 31st December, with a few friends and family while singing, chatting, spotting pelicans & flamingos and eating delicious food on the way. Wish you all a happy new year! May you all feel love and growth each passing day."

Fitness aficionados are frequently motivated by Milind and Ankita's escapades, such as their recent marathon in Paris. Milind uploaded photos from the trip, referring to Paris as "the city of love" and recounting the exhilaration of jogging a "tough route" while experiencing French hospitality.

Milind Soman, a well-known actor and fitness celebrity, has been married since 2018. He is primarily known for appearing in 16 December, Chef, and Bajirao Mastani.



Latest Videos