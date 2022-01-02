  • Facebook
    Miley Cyrus oops ‘wardrobe malfunction’ moment during a live performance; here’s what happened next

    First Published Jan 2, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Miley Cyrus was performing on stage on New Year's Eve when she had a wardrobe malfunction in front of a live audience.

    The year 2022 started on a rather embarring note for singing sensation Miley Cyrus. The popular singer was performing live at a New Year’s Eve concert when she had to face a wardrobe malfunction in front of a huge crowd. Continue reading to know what exactly happened and how did the singer react to it.

    Miley Cyrus was performing for a live audience when her silver backless top slipped and was captured on a video. Though the singer held the top at the right time, the video of this oops moment has gone viral since then. Miley was wearing a backless top and a skirt for the performance when the embarring moment took place. But that did not deter Miley from performing on the stage.

    Despite a malfunction, Miley Cyrus showed the best of her behaviour as instead of panicking, Miley held her top, continued singing and went backstage. For the period that she was away from the stage, her team of background singers continued with the performance.

    Then Singer's dress slipped, and Miley became a victim of wardrobe malfunction. But the singer took over her top with her hand and then continued to sing while handling the dress. Then Miley decided to go backstage and within minutes came wearing a red blazer. Miley then said, “Surely now everyone will be looking at me. I would hardly have worn so many clothes on stage.”

    Even though she had an unfortunate event that got captured on camera, Miley Cyrus is hugely being praised for her calm and courage. The singer continued with her performance, showing that nothing can stop her from giving a fantastic performance. Netizens have hailed Miley for keeping her calm during a moment that could have easily affected the singer. The video from the concert has since then gone viral on the internet.

