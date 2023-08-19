Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Miley Cyrus HOT photos: Singer flaunts sexy figure; see PICTURES

    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 2:29 PM IST

    Miley Cyrus, a singer, songwriter, and actress. Known for her bold style and hit songs, she gained fame through Disney's "Hannah Montana" and later embraced a more edgy and rebellious image in her music career, achieving global success. Here are some of her hottest pictures

    article_image1

    Miley Cyrus/Instagram

    article_image2

    Miley Cyrus/Instagram

    Cyrus showcasing her posing skills against a rustic wooden backdrop. She confidently rocks a scarlet bandeau bikini top, coupled with high-cut, daring red bottoms, adorned with a distinctive hip-revealing buckle. Minimal accessories, just dual plain cuff earrings, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Miley's makeup choice is a smoky-eyed look, complemented by a lustrous pink lip. Her blonde locks cascade in unstyled curls, completing the effortlessly stunning look

    article_image3

    Miley Cyrus/Instagram

    Miley Cyrus gives a sensual pose as she sits down and flaunts her hourglass figure. She went topless with only see-through stockings adding more seduction to the monochrome photo

    article_image4

    Miley Cyrus/Instagram

    Miley Cyrus looks ravishing and drop-dead-sizzling as she flaunts her sizzling figure in a BOLD topless look with only black jeans. She gives fans a peak at her assets here

    article_image5

    Miley Cyrus/Instagram

    Miley Cyrus soaks in the sun and enjoys the tropical vibes as she stands outside the pool flaunting her booty, thighs and scintillating curves in a golden shiny monokini and closes her eyes to savour the moment

