Mika Singh offers auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana Rs 1 lakh reward for helping Saif Ali Khan

Singer Mika Singh promised a Rs 1 lakh reward to the auto driver who saved Saif Ali Khan's life. The actor even met the driver at the hospital and thanked him for his help. Rana took the actor to Lilavati hospital on January 16 after he was attacked in his Bandra home.

article_image1
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 9:46 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 9:46 AM IST

Mika Singh, a Punjabi musician, posted on Instagram, praising the auto driver for his courageous gesture and promising to award him with Rs 1 lakh.

article_image2

“I strongly believe he deserves a reward of at least Rs 11 lakhs for saving India’s favourite superstar. His heroic act is truly commendable. If possible, could you please share his contact information with me? I’d like to reward him with Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation (sic).”

article_image3

Saif briefly met the vehicle driver at the hospital before being discharged. The actor hugged Rana and complimented him for his excellent performance. Saif's mother, Sharmila Tagore, also blessed Rana.

article_image4

On January 16, an assailant stabbed Saif Ali Khan six times while attempting to break into his Bandra residence, Satguru Sharan. Following the incident, he was transported to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw around 2.30 a.m., where he underwent two operations.

article_image5

On January 19, Mumbai Police nabbed the attacker, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, 30, a Bangladeshi resident of Thane in Mumbai. He was brought before a metropolitan magistrate's court on Sunday afternoon and sentenced to five days in police detention. 

