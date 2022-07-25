Mika Di Vohti: Who is Akanksha Puri? Actress wins Swayamvar, becomes Mika Singh's future wife

TV actress Akanksha Puri who entered Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti as a wild card contestant, has now emerged as the winner of the show and becomes singer's future wife

Mika Singh decided to use swayamvar to select his life companion. The concert was well-liked by many people, and the singer had Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. The most significant choice of Mika's life had to be made, even though it was a reality programme. Twelve prospective wives for Mika entered the room as the performance began.

There are three girls who won Mika's heart. The finale happened, and Akanksha Puri, Prantika Das and Neet Mahal were the finalists of the swayamvar. They were seen dressed beautifully as brides to win Mika's heart. The three ladies had their haldi, Mehendi and sangeet ceremony during the show.

Mika Singh finally made the crucial choice. He decided to marry Akanksha Puri, his best friend. Yes, Mika's Vohti is now Akanksha, who joined the competition as a wildcard candidate. Soon, the two will be wed.

"Although Mika did not wed Akanksha on stage, he did dress her in a bridal garland to symbolise his decision. Before they exchange wedding vows, he revealed that he wants to spend some quality time with her away from the spotlight. Mika also visited Akanksha's family to ask their approval before starting this new voyage with her, according to a source reported by a daily.

Akanksha Puri had applied to be a wild card candidate on the television programme Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. She has known Mika Singh for a very long time, and news of Akanksha and Mika's rumoured wedding also made headlines last year. The actress posted a video of the two of them praying in a Gurudwara, and that's when things got heated. Later on, though, Akanksha made it clear that it was only for a pooja.

So this was a paath (pooja) that Mika Singh performed at his home to bring luck and optimism into the future. I only went there to ask for blessings, but it appears that folks had other ideas! People assumed it was a joke because it happened on April 1st, but these are actual photos and recordings from his home, she had stated.

Who is Akanksha Puri?

She rose to fame with the show Vighnaharta Ganesh, in which she portrayed the role of Goddess Parvati for over three years. She left the show in 2020. Akanksha Puri has been friends with Mika Singh for the last 13-14 years. Akanksha began her career as an air hostess and model before making her acting debut in the Tamil action-masala movie Alex Pandian directed by Suraj. She made her Bollywood film debut in the drama film Calendar Girls, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, which debuted on September 25, 2015.

