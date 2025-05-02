Image Credit : Instagram

The theme for this year is based on the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” opening to the public on May 10. Curated by Andrew Bolton and Monica Miller, the exhibit will delve into how clothing shapes Black identity, especially within the Atlantic diaspora, by highlighting 12 aspects of Black dandyism. The official dress code for the gala, “tailored for you,” draws inspiration from menswear.