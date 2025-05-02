Met Gala 2025: When and where to stream red carpet event; Read on
The 2025 Met Gala returns on May 5, celebrating Black fashion with a star-studded red carpet, a powerful theme, and global icons. Here's here you can stream the red carpet online
Met Gala 2025
The 2025 Met Gala, organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, is set for Monday, May 5. This year’s event will celebrate Black fashion and promises a lineup of memorable red carpet moments. Vogue will be livestreaming the red carpet coverage from 6:00 PM ET (3:30 AM IST on May 6) across all its digital platforms, including YouTube, offering viewers a front-row seat to the glamour.
Met Gala
Vogue announced that actor-singer Teyana Taylor, actor-producer La La Anthony, and SNL’s Ego Nwodim will be making their debut as red carpet hosts. Returning as the special correspondent for the fifth time is internet personality and fashion influencer Emma Chamberlain, who will be interacting with the celebrity guests as they arrive.
Theme
The theme for this year is based on the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” opening to the public on May 10. Curated by Andrew Bolton and Monica Miller, the exhibit will delve into how clothing shapes Black identity, especially within the Atlantic diaspora, by highlighting 12 aspects of Black dandyism. The official dress code for the gala, “tailored for you,” draws inspiration from menswear.
Co-Chairs for this year's Met Gala
This year’s co-chairs include Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton, and Anna Wintour. Reports suggest that Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh will be among the international celebrities gracing the Met Gala red carpet.