Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, 5 Indians who attended the event PREVIOUSLY

    First Published May 2, 2022, 5:21 PM IST

    Tomorrow is the Met Gala 2022, held in New York City. We look back at some of the most enthralling red carpet moments by Indian celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, as we wait to see how they dress for this year's event.
     

    We look back at some of the most glamorous red carpet moments by Indian celebs, including Natasha Poonawalla, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will emcee this year's fashion spectacle. 
     

    Deepika Padukone embraced her inner Barbie and wore a voluminous pink gown by Zac Posen at the Met Gala in 2019. The strapless gown with sculpted features turned heads right away. Deepika completed her ensemble with a dramatic, voluminous high ponytail accented with a bold headband. With rich red lips and stunning eye makeup with pink and purple accents, she also nailed the beauty game.

    Priyanka Chopra has graced the Met Gala red carpet in some of the most eye-catching outfits. However, it was a really memorable moment when she donned a majestic deep-burgundy velvet gown and accessorised it with bejewelled headwear for the Met Gala 2018. Her glistening eye makeup, classic haircut, and bold-hued lipstick went wonderfully with the outfit.
     

    In 2019, Priyanka Chopra embraced the theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Her attire for the day was an avant-garde Dior gown with afro curls and a feathered hem cape.

    Mukesh Ambani's daughter is an entrepreneur and India's richest guy. It's not the first time she's attended the Met Gala; she donned a Dior gown to the event in 2017. Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian and her sisters to attend Anna Wintour's fashion event

    Natasha Poonawalla, a famous socialite and is the wife of Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) walked the red carpet in a funky white off-shoulder gown. Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian and her sisters to attend Anna Wintour's fashion event

    Sudha Reddy attendance at the Met Gala 2021. Sudha is the wife of Megha Krishna Reddy, a rich businessman from Hyderabad. Falguni and Shane Peacock, the ace designer combo, created a stunning gown for her red carpet debut. She also made a statement with her accessories, which included a Farah Khan custom-made diamond-embellished ear cuff. Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Was Kim Kardashian banned by Anna Wintour?

