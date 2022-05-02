Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, 5 Indians who attended the event PREVIOUSLY

Tomorrow is the Met Gala 2022, held in New York City. We look back at some of the most enthralling red carpet moments by Indian celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, as we wait to see how they dress for this year's event.



Deepika Padukone embraced her inner Barbie and wore a voluminous pink gown by Zac Posen at the Met Gala in 2019. The strapless gown with sculpted features turned heads right away. Deepika completed her ensemble with a dramatic, voluminous high ponytail accented with a bold headband. With rich red lips and stunning eye makeup with pink and purple accents, she also nailed the beauty game.

Priyanka Chopra has graced the Met Gala red carpet in some of the most eye-catching outfits. However, it was a really memorable moment when she donned a majestic deep-burgundy velvet gown and accessorised it with bejewelled headwear for the Met Gala 2018. Her glistening eye makeup, classic haircut, and bold-hued lipstick went wonderfully with the outfit.



In 2019, Priyanka Chopra embraced the theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Her attire for the day was an avant-garde Dior gown with afro curls and a feathered hem cape.

Mukesh Ambani's daughter is an entrepreneur and India's richest guy. It's not the first time she's attended the Met Gala; she donned a Dior gown to the event in 2017.

Natasha Poonawalla, a famous socialite and is the wife of Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) walked the red carpet in a funky white off-shoulder gown.