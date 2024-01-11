Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Merry Christmas' screening: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Vijay Sethupathi and others arrive in style [PHOTOS]

    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Merry Christmas screening: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer, directed by Sriram Raghavan is to release on 12th of January. The makers arranged for a screening for the whose who of Bollywood. Ananya Panday, the lead star cast, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur and others attended the screening. Let's check out their pictures

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    Merry Christmas screening: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer, directed by Sriram Raghavan is to release on 12th of January. The makers arranged for a screening for the whose who of Bollywood. Ananya Panday, the lead star cast, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur and others attended the screening. Let's check out their pictures

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Lead actors of 'Merry Christmas', Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi pose at the screening of Merry Christmas

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Katrina Kaif donned a super classy navy blue dress which she paired with pointed black classy stilettoes

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Husband Vicky Kaushal posed alongside Katrina Kaif as they arrived hand-in-hand for the screening. The actor came in casual attire looking dapper as usual

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Vijay Septhupathi ditched designer clothes and reached the screening in his casual pastel blue t-shirt and denims which he paired with slippers

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Sobhita Dhulipala attended the screening of 'Merry Christmas' in a black dress and looked classy as she always does

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Aditya Roy Kapur looked dashing as he arrived for the screening in a beige formal pants and blue check t-shirt

    article_image8

    Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday reached for the screening in a white traditional salwar suit which she paired with white sandals. The 'Dream Girl 2' actress looked blissful in open hair and minimal makeup

    article_image9

    Varinder Chawla

    Chunky Panday wore a pink sweatshirt and white pants as he attended the screening of 'Merry Christmas'

    article_image10

    Varinder Chawla

    Khushi Kapoor attended the screening of 'Merry Christmas' in a beige outfit looking radiant and exhuding glamour

    article_image11

    Varinder Chawla

    Agastya Nanda, attended the screening of 'Merry Christmas' in a formal white shirt and black pants which he paired with black belts. He looked dashing

    article_image12

    Varinder Chawla

    Aditi Rao Hydari attended the screening of Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer in a blue and white bordered jumpsuit looking gorgeous

    article_image13

    Varinder Chawla

    Divya Dutta attended the screening of 'Merry Christmas' in a classy grey saree and shirt patterned matching blouse

    article_image14

    Varinder Chawla

    Karishna Tanna attended the screening of 'Merry Christmas' in a blue dress and black boots looking gorgeous

    article_image15

    Varinder Chawla

    Shanaya Kapoor attended the screening of 'Merry Christmas' in a black ensemble looking classy. She kept her makeup minimal

    article_image16

    Varinder Chawla

    Sanjay Kapoor, looked dashing in a white shirt and blue denims which he paired with a black jacket as he attended the screening of 'Merry Christmas'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' first look poster OUT; Check rkn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' first look poster OUT; Check

    Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussane Khan sends birthday wishes with adorable video, calls him 'Father Ocean' RKK

    Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussane Khan sends birthday wishes with adorable video, calls him 'Father Ocean'

    Don 3: Emraan Hashmi to play antagonist in Ranveer Singh's film? Here's what we know RKK

    Don 3: Emraan Hashmi to play antagonist in Ranveer Singh's film? Here's what we know

    'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer gets title, to release on THIS date RKK

    'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer gets title, to release on THIS date

    GOAT Thalapathy Vijay looks handsome in clean-shaven look on set RBA

    'GOAT': Thalapathy Vijay looks handsome in clean-shaven look on set

    Recent Stories

    Aju Varghese turns 39: 7 popular Malayalam movies to watch RBA

    Aju Varghese turns 39: 7 popular Malayalam movies to watch

    Fatima Sana Shaikh's 31st birthday: 6 best outfits from her closet RKK

    Fatima Sana Shaikh's 31st birthday: 6 best outfits from her closet

    Numerology Prediction for January 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for January 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Does Ronaldo Nazario know Virat Kohli? Brazilian legend says 'yes definitely' in encounter with Speed (WATCH) snt

    Does Ronaldo Nazario know Virat Kohli? Brazilian legend says 'yes definitely' in encounter with Speed (WATCH)

    Scientists find answer to why 'love is blind'; decode brain's role in romantic connections snt

    Scientists find answer to why 'love is blind'; decode brain's role in romantic connections

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon