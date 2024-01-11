'Merry Christmas' screening: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Vijay Sethupathi and others arrive in style [PHOTOS]

Merry Christmas screening: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer, directed by Sriram Raghavan is to release on 12th of January. The makers arranged for a screening for the whose who of Bollywood. Ananya Panday, the lead star cast, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur and others attended the screening. Let's check out their pictures

Varinder Chawla

Varinder Chawla

Lead actors of 'Merry Christmas', Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi pose at the screening of Merry Christmas

Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif donned a super classy navy blue dress which she paired with pointed black classy stilettoes

Varinder Chawla

Husband Vicky Kaushal posed alongside Katrina Kaif as they arrived hand-in-hand for the screening. The actor came in casual attire looking dapper as usual

Varinder Chawla

Vijay Septhupathi ditched designer clothes and reached the screening in his casual pastel blue t-shirt and denims which he paired with slippers

Varinder Chawla

Sobhita Dhulipala attended the screening of 'Merry Christmas' in a black dress and looked classy as she always does

Varinder Chawla

Aditya Roy Kapur looked dashing as he arrived for the screening in a beige formal pants and blue check t-shirt

Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday reached for the screening in a white traditional salwar suit which she paired with white sandals. The 'Dream Girl 2' actress looked blissful in open hair and minimal makeup

Varinder Chawla

Chunky Panday wore a pink sweatshirt and white pants as he attended the screening of 'Merry Christmas'

Varinder Chawla

Khushi Kapoor attended the screening of 'Merry Christmas' in a beige outfit looking radiant and exhuding glamour

Varinder Chawla

Agastya Nanda, attended the screening of 'Merry Christmas' in a formal white shirt and black pants which he paired with black belts. He looked dashing

Varinder Chawla

Aditi Rao Hydari attended the screening of Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer in a blue and white bordered jumpsuit looking gorgeous

Varinder Chawla

Divya Dutta attended the screening of 'Merry Christmas' in a classy grey saree and shirt patterned matching blouse

Varinder Chawla

Karishna Tanna attended the screening of 'Merry Christmas' in a blue dress and black boots looking gorgeous

Varinder Chawla

Shanaya Kapoor attended the screening of 'Merry Christmas' in a black ensemble looking classy. She kept her makeup minimal

Varinder Chawla

Sanjay Kapoor, looked dashing in a white shirt and blue denims which he paired with a black jacket as he attended the screening of 'Merry Christmas'