Meiyazhagan Day 1 Box Office Collection: Karthi's film surpasses Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam

Actor Karthi's 'Meiyazhagan', which released yesterday, has reportedly shattered the first-day collection record of Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam'.

Meiyazhagan movie Good opening

While a maximum of 4 films are released in theaters every week in Tamil Nadu, this week alone, around 6 films were released. Among these, there was a lot of anticipation among fans for the pan-India film 'Devara' starring Jr. NTR and 'Meiyazhagan' starring Karthi. Now, the information about the first-day collection of 'Meiyazhagan' has been released.

Karthi And Aravind Swamy in Meiyazhagan

While the film 'Japan', which released last year starring actor Karthi, turned out to be a huge flop, this year the film 'Meiyazhagan' released amidst huge expectations. This film, starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, was written and directed by director C Prem Kumar, who directed the film 96. This film was produced by actor Karthi's brother Surya along with his wife Jyothika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Actress Srividya has acted in this film, which was made on a budget of around 35 crores, after a long gap. Similarly, a huge star cast including Rajkiran, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash, Sri Ranjani, Ilavarasu, Karunakaran, etc. have acted together.

Meiyazhagan Movie Day 1 Box Office

Ever since the film was released yesterday... 'Meiyazhagan' has been receiving positive reviews from the fans. Fans have been praising 'Meiyazhagan' as a feel-good movie that can be watched with the family after a long time. It was also said that director Prem Kumar has beautifully shown the language, banter, friendship, etc. between uncle and nephew.

Meiyazhagan Beat Lal Salaam collection

In this case, information about the first-day collection of this film has been released. Accordingly, it is said that 'Meiyazhagan' has collected around five crores at the box office on the first day. With this, 'Meiyazhagan' has broken the collection of 'Lal Salaam' directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and starring Thalaiva. While it was said that the film 'Lal Salaam' collected only 3.55 crores on the first day, 'Meiyazhagan' has shown its strength by collecting up to five crores. It is expected that the collection will increase on Saturday and Sunday as the film has got a good opening on the first day and the film is getting positive reviews.

