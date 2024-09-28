Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meiyazhagan Day 1 Box Office Collection: Karthi's film surpasses Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam

    Actor Karthi's 'Meiyazhagan', which released yesterday, has reportedly shattered the first-day collection record of Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam'.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 11:11 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

    Meiyazhagan movie Good opening

    While a maximum of 4 films are released in theaters every week in Tamil Nadu, this week alone, around 6 films were released. Among these, there was a lot of anticipation among fans for the pan-India film 'Devara' starring Jr. NTR and 'Meiyazhagan' starring Karthi. Now, the information about the first-day collection of 'Meiyazhagan' has been released.

    article_image2

    Karthi And Aravind Swamy in Meiyazhagan

    While the film 'Japan', which released last year starring actor Karthi, turned out to be a huge flop, this year the film 'Meiyazhagan' released amidst huge expectations. This film, starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, was written and directed by director C Prem Kumar, who directed the film 96. This film was produced by actor Karthi's brother Surya along with his wife Jyothika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Actress Srividya has acted in this film, which was made on a budget of around 35 crores, after a long gap. Similarly, a huge star cast including Rajkiran, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash, Sri Ranjani, Ilavarasu, Karunakaran, etc. have acted together. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Are 4 Vijay TV serials ending due to Bigg Boss?

    article_image3

    Meiyazhagan Movie Day 1 Box Office

    Ever since the film was released yesterday... 'Meiyazhagan' has been receiving positive reviews from the fans. Fans have been praising 'Meiyazhagan' as a feel-good movie that can be watched with the family after a long time. It was also said that director Prem Kumar has beautifully shown the language, banter, friendship, etc. between uncle and nephew.

    article_image4

    Meiyazhagan Beat Lal Salaam collection

    In this case, information about the first-day collection of this film has been released. Accordingly, it is said that 'Meiyazhagan' has collected around five crores at the box office on the first day. With this, 'Meiyazhagan' has broken the collection of 'Lal Salaam' directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and starring Thalaiva. While it was said that the film 'Lal Salaam' collected only 3.55 crores on the first day, 'Meiyazhagan' has shown its strength by collecting up to five crores. It is expected that the collection will increase on Saturday and Sunday as the film has got a good opening on the first day and the film is getting positive reviews. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IIFA 2024: Rishabh Shetty responds to Bollywood shows India in bad light' comment NTI

    IIFA 2024: Rishab Shetty responds to Bollywood shows India in bad light' comment

    Bhansali Productions celebrates Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, star of SLB's 'Love & War'! RTM

    Bhansali Productions celebrates Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, star of SLB's 'Love & War'!

    Did You Know THESE 5 star actresses turned down offers for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'? NTI

    Did You Know THESE 5 star actresses turned down offers for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

    IIFA 2024: Samantha, Aishwarya Rai, Nani and others win big! See full list RKK

    IIFA 2024: Samantha, Aishwarya Rai, Nani and others win big! See full list

    Bhumi Pednekar gets trolled over bold outfit, netizens ask: 'What is this?' RTM

    Bhumi Pednekar gets trolled over bold outfit, netizens ask: 'What is this?'

    Recent Stories

    Jennifer Lopez drops pictures in casual ensembles which indicates effortless style RKK

    Jennifer Lopez drops pictures in casual ensembles which indicates effortless style

    Fire accident at Tata company near Hosur rescue ops underway vkp

    BREAKING: Fire accident at Tata company near Hosur, rescue ops underway

    West Bengal weather update: Heavy rainfall, yellow alert issued due to cyclonic circulations RBA

    West Bengal weather update: Heavy rainfall, yellow alert issued due to cyclonic circulations

    Navratri 2024: Avoid THESE 5 mistakes with important dos and don'ts NTI

    Navratri 2024: Avoid THESE 5 mistakes with important dos and don'ts

    Harry Potter star Dame Maggie Smith passes away at 89: What made her so popular? RKK

    Harry Potter star Dame Maggie Smith passes away at 89: What made her so popular?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon