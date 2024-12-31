Marco OTT release: Netflix or Prime Video? Know when and where to watch Unni Mukundan's film online

Marco, an action-packed Malayalam thriller directed by Unni Mukundan and released on December 20th, will be released on an over-the-top platform very soon.

\

Unni Mukundan Marco Hindi collection report out

On December 20, the Malayalam action movie Marco, which stars Unni Mukundan, was launched in cinemas even though there was a lot of competition around it at the box office. The movie is doing well in theatres, even though it is competing with other films such as Viduthalai Part 2 and UI.

It has been reported that a big streaming platform has bought the digital rights to the picture as a result of its success. This new information implies that Marco may make his debut on over-the-top (OTT) platforms sooner than was originally predicted.

Marco will be available on Netflix in a number of other languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi, according to the chatter that has been going around on social media.

After a theatrical run of forty-five days, the movie is anticipated to debut on the digital platform. This indicates that the Unni Mukundan-starring picture will most likely be available on the over-the-top (OTT) platform during the last week of January or the first week of February.

Additionally, the OTT version of Marco will reportedly feature an extended runtime, including all the deleted scenes and more. The makers are yet to confirm the same. Marco follows the story of Victor, a blind man who witnesses the murder of his friend Wasim. He recognises the killer by identifying the scent and vehicle. Following this, a cat-and-mouse chase follows.

The film features Unni Mukundan in the lead role as Marco, with Siddique portraying George D’Peter. Jagadish, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul, Yukti Thareja play key roles in the movie. Marco is directed and written by Haneef Adeni, with cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj.

Latest Videos