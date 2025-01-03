Marco, Love Reddy to Kunha: Exciting theater and OTT releases to watch THIS weekend

Half a dozen films have been released in theaters and OTT this week on the occasion of New Year. Let's see what those films are in this post.

First Published Jan 3, 2025, 1:09 PM IST

Theater Release Movies

2024 was a year of ups and downs for Tamil cinema. The first six months left fans yearning for success, while the next six months provided some solace. However, it is said that Kollywood suffered a loss of over 1000 crores last year. In this situation, while 2025 has started with a bang, on the one hand, the competition in the Pongal race is increasing, on the other hand, half a dozen films have been released silently in theaters and OTT in the first week of January. Let's see what those films are.

article_image2

Identity

Identity

Identity is a film starring Trisha opposite Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas. This film was released in theaters on January 2. This action thriller film has also been released in Tamil dubbed version. The film is directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan.

 

article_image3

Marco

Marco

Marco is a Malayalam film starring Unni Mukundan and Nivin Pauly, which was released last week and is rocking the box office. This film has been dubbed and released in Tamil on January 3. It is expected that this film will attract Tamil audience as well as Malayalam. The film is directed by Hanif Adeni.

article_image4

Small Budget Movies

Small Budget Movies

Small budget Tamil films like Bioscope directed by Sangakiri Rajkumar, Seesa starring Natty Natraj and Nizhalgal Ravi, Extreme starring Rachita Mahalakshmi as a police officer, Lara directed by Manimoorthy and Kalan starring Appukutty have also been released in theaters on January 3.

article_image5

OTT Release Movies

OTT Release Movies

The Tamil fantasy film Airagan is streaming directly on the Aha OTT platform from January 3. Apart from this, the Telugu film Love Reddy is releasing on Aha OTT. Similarly, the Malayalam film I am Kadhalan is streaming on the Manorama Max OTT platform. The second season of the Hindi web series Kunha is streaming on the Hotstar OTT platform.

 

