    Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary to become parents again; couple share news on Instagram

    First Published Aug 16, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

    Debina Bonnerjee posed with her husband Gurmeet, holding their baby Lianna in one arm and embracing her, while the actress flaunted the sonogram.
     

    Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are getting ready to become parents for the second time. The duo is overjoyed to be back on the road and share the news with their fans, followers, and friends on social media. 
     

    Debina made the big announcement on her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 16. Debina stood with her husband Gurmeet, holding their newborn Lianna in one arm and hugging her in the other, while displaying the ultrasound. Lianna sported a lovely headband while the power couple wore elegant headwear.
     

    Debina said through her Instagram post that this pregnancy was unplanned and it has come as a surprise to them too. Her post read: "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee (sic)" 
     

    TV celebs like Rashami Desai, Tassnim Nerurkar, Mahhi Vij, Tina Datta, Tassnim Nerurkar, Tanvi Thakker, and many other actors from the industry congratulated the couple on this post.
     

    Debina and Gurmeet were blessed with baby Lianna on April 3 of this year, and the pair is ready to become parents again four months later. Debina has been outspoken about her difficulties in becoming pregnant due to endometriosis. 
     

    For five years, the actress saw many gynaecologists and IVF specialists undergoing whatever therapies she could. Endometriosis is a disorder in which bleeding occurs inside the wall, and Debina sought treatment from allopathic, Ayurvedic, and acupuncture practitioners. Also Read: Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager says 'health is improving, but still in ICU'

    Debina Bonnerjee counselled the women not to be impacted or destroyed by society's 'norms' or their incessant questioning. "I want to tell all the girls, who feel the pressure to get married, and seeing people in their late 30s and 40s getting married and delivering babies—this thought is in our mind that it will happen. People cannot function under too much pressure or criticism. People may still perform under pressure but criticism hurts. Don’t let society affect you for whatever reason. Keep yourself calm and keep your goal intact in your life," wrote Debina on her Instagram.
    Also Read: Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know

