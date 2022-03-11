Watch: Malaika Arora's hot pictures in sexy outfits will make your weekend

Malaika Arora has put Instagram on fire with her latest clicks channelling her hottest fashion moments. Take a look

One of the hottest personalities of Bollywood, Malaika Arora is, always puts her best fashion game forward every time she steps out. The fitness enthusiast who is always on paparazzi's radar never fails to impress her fans with her dressing style. Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Friday and shared some sexy clicks channelling her hottest fashion moments.

The first picture of the 48-year-old diva sees Malaika dressed in a strappy cut-out back designer dress. The actress looks breathtakingly beautiful as she carries a silver bling purse and matching earrings.

The next photo sees Malaika is seen in a cute and sexy white skater dress. She soared the temperature in the dress that had a plunging neckline. Her panache was unmistakable in the tiny dress as the actress posed by holding a mobile phone.

Malaika Arora’s high heel footwear makes her toned legs look sexier. She strikes a pose in the sequinned dress for the camera.

Malaika looked stunning in a pistachio green tulle gown in another shot. The diva looked like a goddess with her wavy beautiful locks open.

Malaika Arora looks stunning in the seductive red gown. Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor who is 12-years younger than her. Also Read: Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy toned body in bikini (Pictures)

Because of that, Malaika and Arjun have faced many criticisms and trolling on social media. In this picture, she looked sexy as she wears the feathery blue dress.

