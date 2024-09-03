Mahesh Babu's son Gautham celebrates 18th birthday in New York; see photos [PICTURES]

Gautham celebrated his 18th birthday in New York. Netizens commented, "Don't squander what your father has earned...'

Mahesh Babu's son Gautham turned 18

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's son Gautham has turned 18. He is currently on a trip abroad and celebrated his birthday there

Celebration in New York

Photos of Gautham celebrating his 18th birthday with family and friends in New York are going viral and has earned the ire of netizens

Namrata Sirodkar wished son

Mother and actress Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Last night's celebration... 18 years of loving and living celebration''

Mahesh Babu's wish

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy 18th birthday, son. Explore and enjoy your time. Today, I am a proud father'

Mahesh Babu's son, daugher

Not only Gautham, but Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is also very active on social media and has 2.1 million followers

Netizen's Comments

Netizens commented, "He is celebrating abroad because his father has earned well. This extravagance starts as soon as he reaches the voting age''

