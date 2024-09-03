Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahesh Babu's son Gautham celebrates 18th birthday in New York; see photos [PICTURES]

    Gautham celebrated his 18th birthday in New York. Netizens commented, "Don't squander what your father has earned...'

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 3:17 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    Mahesh Babu's son Gautham turned 18

    Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's son Gautham has turned 18. He is currently on a trip abroad and celebrated his birthday there

    article_image2

    Celebration in New York

    Photos of Gautham celebrating his 18th birthday with family and friends in New York are going viral and has earned the ire of netizens

    article_image3

    Namrata Sirodkar wished son

    Mother and actress Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Last night's celebration... 18 years of loving and living celebration''

    article_image4

    Mahesh Babu's wish

    Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy 18th birthday, son. Explore and enjoy your time. Today, I am a proud father'

    article_image5

    Mahesh Babu's son, daugher

    Not only Gautham, but Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is also very active on social media and has 2.1 million followers

    article_image6

    Netizen's Comments

    Netizens commented, "He is celebrating abroad because his father has earned well. This extravagance starts as soon as he reaches the voting age''

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Now say she's faking': Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fans clap back at trolls after maternity shoot RTM

    ‘Now say she’s faking’: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fans clap back at trolls after maternity shoot

    The Buckingham Murders trailers OUT: Kareena Kapoor starrer promises to keep you on the edge [WATCH] ATG

    The Buckingham Murders trailers OUT: Kareena Kapoor starrer promises to keep you on the edge [WATCH]

    Video Keerthy Suresh shares glimpses of her yoga session; actress looks pretty in minimal makeup RBA

    Video: Keerthy Suresh shares glimpses of her yoga session; actress looks pretty in minimal makeup

    Elvish Yadav summoned by ED in connection to Money Laundering case, asked to report at Lucknow office RKK

    Elvish Yadav summoned by ED in connection to Money Laundering case, asked to report at Lucknow office

    IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Netflix to review content to align with 'national sentiments' in future; Read on ATG

    IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Netflix to review content to align with 'national sentiments' in future; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Stubborn stains on white clothes? Try these effective home remedies RBA

    Stubborn stains on white clothes? Try these effective home remedies

    4 Zodiac signs predicted for wealth: Is yours among them? RTM

    4 Zodiac signs predicted for wealth: Is yours among them?

    Rishi Panchami 2024: Know Date, Puja, and Significance ATG

    Rishi Panchami 2024: Know Date, Puja, and Significance

    Is drinking warm milk before bedtime healthy or harmful? Experts weigh in RTM

    Is drinking warm milk before bedtime healthy or harmful? Experts weigh in

    Say goodbye to cockroaches: Effective home remedies to get rid of pests gcw

    Say goodbye to cockroaches: Effective home remedies to get rid of pests

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon