    Mahalaya 2022: Subhashree Ganguly, Rituparna Sengupta, Solanki Roy and more Bengali actresses turn Maa Durga

    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 8:18 AM IST

    Shubho Mahalaya: There are several Bengali television and film personalities in the cast of the series, including Solanki Roy, Manali Dey, Sonamoni, Debleena Dutt, and Rimjhim Mitra will be seen playing Maa Durga this year in Mahalaya TV shows 

    Mahalaya marks the beginning of Devipaksha, the fortnight of goddess Durga.The historical radio show Mahisasurmardini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra, which tells the legend of Durga defeating the buffalo monster Mahisasur, is connected with the morning of Mahalaya in Bengal.

    Every year, around 5 a.m. on Mahalaya morning, Star Jalsha, Zee Bangla, Colors Bangla, and other channels compete for viewers' attention. Every year, the networks choose a new actress from the film or television industry to portray the goddess in the dramatic adaptation of a mythological tale. Here is a list of the actresses who appear in the Mahalaya special programmes dressed as Durga.

    Shubhashree Ganguly on Zee Bangla: Tollywood actress Subhashree Ganguly played Maa Durga on the Zee Bangla show. 

    Rituparna Sengupta on Colors Bangla 
    This year's Colors theme Debi Dashamahabidya, a programme in Bangla for Mahalaya, has Rituparna Sengupta on board. The Tollywood actor would be portraying Durga for the first time on television. The 10 Durga incarnations will be shown in the programme. Sati, Parvati, and Durga are the three that Rituparna will portray.

    TV actress Shweta Bhattacharya (Jamuna Dhaki) will be narrating the tales of Durga as Parvati to her son Ganesh. Idhika Paul, popular as Ranja from Pilu, will play Chandika, who slays the demon duo Shumbha and Nishumbha. 

    Rooqma Ray, who has wooed viewers as Anamika in Lalkuthi, will be seen as Skandamata in this show. Shinjinee Chakraborty (Uma) plays Kamakhya.

    TV actresss Hansh (Sharly Modak) from Lokkhi Kakima Superstar is all set to charm the audience as Jagadhatri.

    Many TV actors will take on other goddess roles. Kali will be portrayed by Shruti Das, and Bhubaneshwari by Adrija Roy. Titiksha Das will play Bagala, Dona Bhowmik will play Kamala, and Debadrita Bose will play Chhinnamasta. As Tripurasundari and Bhairavi, respectively, Debleena Dutt and Rimjhim Mitra will be portrayed.

    Soumitrisha ‘Mithai’ Kundu will be seen as Joy Durga. Megha Daw (Pilu) will play Kushmanda, who creates Lakshmi, Saraswati and Mahakali with energy emanating from her third eye. 

    Khelnabari’s Mitul (Aratrika Maity) will be portraying Lakshmi, while Ei Poth Jodi Na Sesh Hoy’s Urmi (Annwesha Hazra) will be seen as Saraswati. Tubri (Sohini Banerjee) from Uran Tubri will be playing Mahakali. 

    Srabanti Chatterjee: For their Mahalaya episodes, the doe-eyed actress has been a favourite of numerous TV stations in the part of Durga. Srabanti has played the part for several networks throughout the years, with her most recent appearance taking place in 2020.

