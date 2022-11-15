Madonna's nip-slip moment sets internet on fire; Queen of Pop trolled for BOLD and TOPLESS photos

Queen of Pop, Madonna, who has over 18.6 million Instagram followers, has stunned her fans with some NSFW topless photographs. The iconic singer, however, hasn't realised yet that one of the pictures captures a nip-slip moment.

Queen of Pop, Madonna, has been very busy on social media lately, and her most recent Instagram photo album shows the pop icon topless while sporting a large pair of sunglasses, a pair of black stockings, and a Balenciaga handbag with warning tape. Also read: Did Madonna come out as ‘gay’ at the age of 64?

Madonna captioned the bold and topless photoshoot as "(cat emoticon) in the Bag..." However, the singer was trolled heavily, with some haters addressing her as 'granny'.

In one of the photos, there is a shocking nip-slip, and Madonna's nipple can be seen as she tries to cover her breasts with her ginger-coloured hair. "Pic 5.... It's feeding time!" mocked one follower, while another one added, "You already granny. Trying so hard to look for younger but life goes on." Also read: Kim Kardashian copied Madonna's scandalous breast-baring gown at Paris Fashion Week? Pictures

"Someone needs to take grandma's phone away," said a third follower of Madonna. A fourth hater added, "You need to stop ….and stop trying to be something you are not. No need to try you’re already an icon. Now you just look like you’re trying to be 20 years old."

However, there were a few fans of pop icon Madonna, who came out in support of her after being trolled over this NSFW photoshoot. "For all people that says no to Madonna and shouldn't take pic like this just take yourself a favor & unfollow her it's really that simple like who are you to judge another human being? LET HER LIVE AND MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS PLEASE," said one fan. A second added, "The bag is fucking hot. People stop focusing on the negatives." Also read: Why was Madonna banned from Instagram Live? Here's what singer has to say

