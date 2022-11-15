Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madonna's nip-slip moment sets internet on fire; Queen of Pop trolled for BOLD and TOPLESS photos

    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    Queen of Pop, Madonna, who has over 18.6 million Instagram followers, has stunned her fans with some NSFW topless photographs. The iconic singer, however, hasn't realised yet that one of the pictures captures a nip-slip moment.

    Image Credit: Madonna Instagram

    Queen of Pop, Madonna, has been very busy on social media lately, and her most recent Instagram photo album shows the pop icon topless while sporting a large pair of sunglasses, a pair of black stockings, and a Balenciaga handbag with warning tape.

    Image Credit: Madonna Instagram

    Madonna captioned the bold and topless photoshoot as "(cat emoticon) in the Bag..." However, the singer was trolled heavily, with some haters addressing her as 'granny'. 

    Image Credit: Madonna Instagram

    In one of the photos, there is a shocking nip-slip, and Madonna's nipple can be seen as she tries to cover her breasts with her ginger-coloured hair. "Pic 5.... It's feeding time!" mocked one follower, while another one added, "You already granny. Trying so hard to look for younger but life goes on."

    Image Credit: Madonna Instagram

    "Someone needs to take grandma's phone away," said a third follower of Madonna. A fourth hater added, "You need to stop ….and stop trying to be something you are not. No need to try you’re already an icon. Now you just look like you’re trying to be 20 years old."

    Image Credit: Madonna Instagram

    However, there were a few fans of pop icon Madonna, who came out in support of her after being trolled over this NSFW photoshoot. "For all people that says no to Madonna and shouldn't take pic like this just take yourself a favor & unfollow her it's really that simple like who are you to judge another human being? LET HER LIVE AND MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS PLEASE," said one fan. A second added, "The bag is fucking hot. People stop focusing on the negatives."

    Image Credit: Madonna Instagram

    Ultimately, people fail to remember that 'Material Girl' Madonna has always broken the rules and has no time to consider what the majority may think because the Queen of Pop has always done what she wanted regardless of what the rest of the world thought.

