    Love Aishwarya Rai? Sri Lankan artist creates doll based on actress look at Anant Ambani's wedding (Photos)

    Aishwarya Rai inspired a Sri Lankan artist to make a doll based on her appearance during Anant Ambani's wedding. The photos became popular on the internet. Aishwarya Rai looked stunning at the wedding in a red Anarkali suit.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 1:21 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a style queen who frequently makes everyone go 'aww' with her beautiful fashion choices. Though the actress does not appear in public regularly, she leaves an indelible impression on people whenever she is in the spotlight.

    article_image2

    In July 2024, she attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's spectacular wedding, and she impressed everyone with her impeccable taste. A Sri Lankan artisan has now produced a doll that resembles Aishwarya.

    article_image3

    At the star-studded Ambani wedding, Aishwarya Rai looked stunning in a crimson Anarkali with a matching dupatta. She completed her outfit with glam makeup, open tresses, and bold red lips. Aishwarya made a statement by accessorising her brilliant red outfit with heavy jewellery, including a choker, a maang teeka, and matching earrings. She was also spotted with an embroidered potli.
     

    article_image4

    Following the magnificent Ambani wedding, a viral video showed a doll dressed in Aishwarya Rai's clothing. Nigeshan, a Sri Lankan doll maker, produced the viral doll, which has received a lot of attention. So far, the video has 3.9 million views. In terms of the doll, it appeared to be a small reproduction of Aishwarya Rai's red anarkali outfit from Anant and Radhika's wedding, which completely blew our minds.
     

    article_image5

    Aishwarya Rai's followers rushed the comment area, complimenting the doll's painstaking workmanship. Reacting to the video, a user penned, “The attention to detail is impressive; the doll mirrors Aishwarya’s style beautifully.”

    article_image6

    However, another user commented, “Maybe the face doesn't match, but at least someone tried to create something...most of the people be scrolling reels and commenting hate, but the fact is someone put efforts into creating something aur logon horror movies thoda Kam dekha kroo yaar ... maybe the doll doesn't resemble Aishwarya, or someone might not like it no hate to anyone I just expressed my views."

    article_image7

    Ambani wedding Bachchan family

    On January 19, 2023, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were engaged in a traditional Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai. They hosted two lavish pre-wedding parties: one in Jamnagar in March 2024 and another on a voyage from Italy to France in the final week of May 2024.

    article_image8

    Anant and Radhika held a star-studded week-long pre-wedding extravaganza in Mumbai, followed by their wedding on July 12, 2024.

