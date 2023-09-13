Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lokmat Style Awards 2023: Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy and Shilpa Shetty ramp up style game at event

    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    It was a fun night at Lokmat Style Awards 2023, where A-list celebrities of bollywood, glamour and dreamy red carpet awaited the biggest stars. Out of them all, Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy and Shilpa Shetty stole the thunder in their trendsetting ensemble outfits.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    At the much-awaited star-studded awards night of Lokmat Style Awards 2023, a glance at how Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and Mouni Roy looked beautiful and breath-taking in stylish ensemble attires.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora looked drop-dead-gorgeous and sizzling in a white saree and tied up hair at the event with her radiant smile.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty soon to be seen in Sukhee, looked beautiful and stunning in a black fish pattern cut-out waisted outfit as she posed for paps.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Mouni Roy looks pretty and mesmerizing in a white embroidered work saree as she smiles and posed for paps at event.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday who wowed audiences with an impressive performance in Dream Girl 2, looked stunning in a shimmery white embroidered blouse and ghagra at event.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Tiger Shroff looks dapper and suave in a white shirt and black pants attire as he posed for the paps at the event.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Suniel Shetty soon to be seen in Hera Pheri 3, looked suave and stylish in a white shirt and black pants at the event.

    article_image8

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sanya Malhotra looks sizzling and pretty in a black saree with silver borders as she kept her hair in an elegant curly bun and posed for paps.

    article_image9

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sonu Sood looks smart and dashing in an all-black formal blazer, shirt and pants attire at the event.

    article_image10

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Veteran bollywood star Jeetendra looks dapper in an all-black formal outfit as he poses for the paparazzi at the event.

