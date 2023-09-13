Lokmat Style Awards 2023: Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy and Shilpa Shetty ramp up style game at event

It was a fun night at Lokmat Style Awards 2023, where A-list celebrities of bollywood, glamour and dreamy red carpet awaited the biggest stars. Out of them all, Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy and Shilpa Shetty stole the thunder in their trendsetting ensemble outfits.

At the much-awaited star-studded awards night of Lokmat Style Awards 2023, a glance at how Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and Mouni Roy looked beautiful and breath-taking in stylish ensemble attires.

Malaika Arora looked drop-dead-gorgeous and sizzling in a white saree and tied up hair at the event with her radiant smile.

Shilpa Shetty soon to be seen in Sukhee, looked beautiful and stunning in a black fish pattern cut-out waisted outfit as she posed for paps.

Mouni Roy looks pretty and mesmerizing in a white embroidered work saree as she smiles and posed for paps at event.

Ananya Panday who wowed audiences with an impressive performance in Dream Girl 2, looked stunning in a shimmery white embroidered blouse and ghagra at event.

Tiger Shroff looks dapper and suave in a white shirt and black pants attire as he posed for the paps at the event.

Suniel Shetty soon to be seen in Hera Pheri 3, looked suave and stylish in a white shirt and black pants at the event.

Sanya Malhotra looks sizzling and pretty in a black saree with silver borders as she kept her hair in an elegant curly bun and posed for paps.

Sonu Sood looks smart and dashing in an all-black formal blazer, shirt and pants attire at the event.

Veteran bollywood star Jeetendra looks dapper in an all-black formal outfit as he poses for the paparazzi at the event.