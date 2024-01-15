Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lohri 2024: Here's how Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrated their first festival together, see pictures

    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

     Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated their first Lohri together and her family friend Shweta Singh shared pictures from their celebration. 

    The newlywed couples Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been enjoying their marriage since last year. 

    The pair have had a great time celebrating numerous occasions together. After Karwa Chauth, Diwali, and Christmas, glimpses of Raghav and Parineeti's first Lohri party after their wedding have emerged online. 

    Parineeti's family friend Shweta Singh shared the charming photos on her Instagram Stories giving fans a sneak peak from their first Lohri celebration. 

    Sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram story, Shweta wrote, “Happy 1st Lohri Mrs Mr Chadha (sic)”.

    In one, Raghav and Parineeti were seen posting for a photo and Shweta thanked the couple for hosting a lovely evening. 

    The couple tied the knot in September 2022 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close family and friends. 
     

