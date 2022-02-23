Where is Poonam Pandey? Actress shows off her sexy side in this video

  • Facebook
    Actress Poonam Pandey is the third contestant on Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'; here's what we know

    Bangalore, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 2:17 PM IST
    The highly anticipated reality show 'Lock Upp' has been growing by the day. Since its grand launch announced the fiery Kangana Ranaut as the show host, spectators can't wait to see all the action, drama, and gossip unfold on their screen. 

    Amidst numerous rumours and speculation about the next contestant, the makers have confirmed that actress Poonam Pandey will be the 3rd inmate to join Nisha Rawal and Munawar Faruqui in 'Lock Upp'. Poonam, a popular name in the internet world. In 2013, she made her Bollywood debut with Nasha. Poonam's name has added more glitz and glamour to this bold captive reality series, taking the hotness level a notch higher. 

    Poonam Pandey shared, "I am super excited to inform everyone that I am a part of the biggest controversial show in the country, 'Lock Upp'. I don't know what will happen in there because whatever I have read and have seen about the show, I have understood that I have to perform a task even for my necessities and there is no luxury in this Lock Upp. So I don't know how am I going to pull this off, but I am nervous and excited at the same time." 

    Ekta R Kapoor is all set to bring Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel with 16 celebrity contestants locked up. The show will be hosted by Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, where she will be the jailer and put all 16 contestants in the jail who will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title. The show will start February 27th at ALTBalaji and MX Player.

