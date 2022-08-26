Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liger Box Office Collection: Despite ‘boycott calls’, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday roar on Day 1

    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    Vijay Deverakonda’s first pan-India film ‘Liger’, also starring actors Ramya Krishnan and Anaya Panday, hit the theatres on Thursday, August 25. Before its theatrical release, the film was facing boycott calls on social media. However, looking at the opening day collection, the film has made more business than the combined opening day collections of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

    Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Vijay Deverakonda's film 'Liger' has been released. The South superstar Vijay Deverakonda has finally marked his Bollywood debut with the movie’ Liger’. Co-starring actors Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday, the pan-India film had its theatrical release on Thursday, August 25. Ever since the trailer of the film came out, it was expected that the film would do well at the box office. However, before the film’s release, it found itself in the midst of controversies because of Vijay’s statements on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which led many social media users to call for a boycott of ‘Liger’.

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    Now that the film has been released in the theatres, it seems that the boycott calls against Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘Liger’, have barely had an impact on the movie. It has recorded a roaring start at the box office, especially in the Telugu belt. Take a look at how Puri Jagannadh’s film has performed on its opening day, across languages.

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    Since the advance booking of the film, it was speculated that the film would earn big bucks on the first day itself. Talking about it day one collection, it is more than the total earnings of Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'. The total earnings of these two star's films, which were released on the holiday, could not even reach Rs 20 crore. At the same time, Vijay's film is much ahead of this.

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    According to preliminary figures, this film has done business of Rs 27 crores ( and Rs 33.12 crore gross) at the box office on the first day. Vijay Deverakonda is a big star in the South, which has benefited his film. In the Telugu language, the film got a lot of support from the people on the first day. According to the figures, the film alone did a business of Rs 24.5 crores in the Telugu language.

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    At the same time, the collection of the film in the Hindi belt has shown a slight decline according to the first day. Liger’s opening day collection stands at Rs 2.50 crores on the opening day in other languages – Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.

