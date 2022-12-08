Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty found love again in Seema Sajdeh’s brother Bunty

Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly found love again. The actress, who was dating Sushant Singh Rajput before his sudden death, is rumoured to be dating Seema Sajdeh’s brother Bunty Sajdeh.



Two and a half years after Sushant Singh Rajput's passing, a fresh report asserts that Rhea Chakraborty has discovered love. Following SSR's passing in June 2020, the actress was made the subject of open court proceedings.

Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh's brother, is supposedly dating the actress. Bunty, who formerly had dating rumours for Sonakshi Sinha, is the owner of one of the biggest talent management companies in the sports and entertainment industries.



According to a source who spoke to Hindustan Times, Bunty and Rhea are dating but prefer to keep their relationship a secret.

"It's wonderful to see them happy and together. Bunty has been Rhea's support system and shoulder throughout the last few years, no matter what has happened. When things got messy, he was there for her, the source said.

The report further stated that Rhea was one of Bunty's previous customers and that when Rhea was questioned about Sushant's death, Bunty was also summoned in for interrogation. For those who don't know, Bunty Sajdeh is Cornerstone Sport's MD and CEO. He works at Dharma Cornerstone Agency as well. Some of the top personalities in sports are represented by the agency, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan.



Since Sushant's passing, Rhea has fluctuated in and out of the spotlight. Before Sushant's tragic death in June 2020, the actress dated him for a period. Sushant's relatives claimed that Rhea was responsible for his murder and that she had emotionally abused him and used him for financial gain. The Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation questioned the actress. She was detained for a month in 2020 and was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

