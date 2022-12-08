Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty found love again in Seema Sajdeh’s brother Bunty

    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

    Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly found love again. The actress, who was dating Sushant Singh Rajput before his sudden death, is rumoured to be dating Seema Sajdeh’s brother Bunty Sajdeh.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Two and a half years after Sushant Singh Rajput's passing, a fresh report asserts that Rhea Chakraborty has discovered love. Following SSR's passing in June 2020, the actress was made the subject of open court proceedings.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh's brother, is supposedly dating the actress. Bunty, who formerly had dating rumours for Sonakshi Sinha, is the owner of one of the biggest talent management companies in the sports and entertainment industries.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to a source who spoke to Hindustan Times, Bunty and Rhea are dating but prefer to keep their relationship a secret.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "It's wonderful to see them happy and together. Bunty has been Rhea's support system and shoulder throughout the last few years, no matter what has happened. When things got messy, he was there for her, the source said.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The report further stated that Rhea was one of Bunty's previous customers and that when Rhea was questioned about Sushant's death, Bunty was also summoned in for interrogation. For those who don't know, Bunty Sajdeh is Cornerstone Sport's MD and CEO. He works at Dharma Cornerstone Agency as well. Some of the top personalities in sports are represented by the agency, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Since Sushant's passing, Rhea has fluctuated in and out of the spotlight. Before Sushant's tragic death in June 2020, the actress dated him for a period. Sushant's relatives claimed that Rhea was responsible for his murder and that she had emotionally abused him and used him for financial gain. The Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation questioned the actress. She was detained for a month in 2020 and was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Since being released from prison, Rhea has made a few public appearances but has kept a low profile. She also appeared alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the movie Chehre, but since then, she hasn't committed to any further projects.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    KGF star Krishna G Rao passed away due to lung infection-report RBA

    KGF star Krishna G Rao passed away due to lung infection-report

    Ranbir Kapoor at Red Sea International Film Festival: Actor talks about his aspirations to direct a movie and more RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor at Red Sea International Film Festival: Actor talks about his aspirations to direct a movie

    Babil Khan receives stellar reviews for his break-through performance in Qala vma

    Babil Khan receives stellar reviews for his break-through performance in Qala

    King Charles furious with Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' - READ on to know vma

    King Charles furious with Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' - READ on to know

    New Mommy Alia Bhatt is sweating hard to get back in shape post daughter Raha Kapoor's birth vma

    New Mommy Alia Bhatt is sweating hard to get back in shape post daughter Raha Kapoor's birth

    Recent Stories

    himachal pradesh election result 2022 live updates who is winning from Mandi district AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Will the BJP once again win in Mandi district?

    Cyclone Mandous: IMD issues rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry; check details - adt

    Cyclone Mandous: IMD issues rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry; check details

    KGF star Krishna G Rao passed away due to lung infection-report RBA

    KGF star Krishna G Rao passed away due to lung infection-report

    Year-ender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Deepika, Samantha, Allu Arjun- 10 star Performers of 2022 RBA

    Year-ender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Deepika, Samantha, Allu Arjun- 10 star Performers of 2022

    himachal pradesh election result 2022 live updates who is winning from Kullu district AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Will the Congress once again win in Kullu district?

    Recent Videos

    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon