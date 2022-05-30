Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Laal Singh Chaddha: 5 reasons to watch Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film (Trailer out)

    First Published May 30, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Aamir Khan, was supposed to be released in April of this year, but it has been pushed back until August 11th, 2022.

    'Laal Singh Chaddha,' produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. Aamir Khan will certainly return with another wonderful story in Laal Singh Chaddha. 
     

    Touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year, the trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was launched with huge fanfare on television amidst the T20 finale match that gave the cricket and movie buffs across the world an adrenaline rush. This is the first time ever that a film's trailer has been released on a global broadcast platform and in the sports world.

    The amazing trailer for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' swept the audience, particularly Aamir Khan fans, on an emotional and captivating voyage, looking inside Laal Singh Chaddha's intriguing and innocent universe. Prepare to see the world through Laal Singh Chaddha's youthful eyes. Here are 5 reasons to watch Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11th.
     

    The superstar jodi of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan: Aamir and Kareena have previously worked together on films like as 3 Idiots and Talaash. After a long absence, their jodi is making a comeback, and audiences are even more excited to see them on the big screen.
     

    A family entertainer: Aamir Khan is recognised for making films that appeal to people of all ages. Even Laal Singh Chaddha falls into that category, thus we may anticipate a strong box office performance.
     

    Past Box office hits: Aamir Khan is known for crafting family films that appeal to various consumers, and Laal Singh Chaddha is no exception. Laal Singh Chaddha is included in this category, hence we may expect a great box office result.

    After four years, Aamir Khan's film is finally released: Aamir's most recent film, Thugs of Hindostan, was released in 2018. His fans have been eagerly expecting the chance to see him on the big screen for over four years, and they will soon be able to do so. Also Read: Kim Kardashian suffered major 'Oops Moment'; she had a nip-slip in a SEXY bra

    Location and cast: The movie is shot at multiple picturesque locations and exhibits the Indian heritage in its tranquil form. Mona Singh plays the role of Aamir’s mother in the film. The movie also features Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. Also Read: Who was Sidhu Moose Wala's girlfriend? Was he married? Read details

