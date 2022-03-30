Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kriti Sanon slaying in brown strappy dress shows why fans crush on her so hard

    First Published Mar 30, 2022, 6:21 PM IST

    Kriti Sanon was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday in a chic strappy dress and a knitted overlay.

    The year 2022 is going to be a big year for Kriti Sanon’s career. Her first big picture of 2022, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, in which she is starred opposite Akshay Kumar, was released across the Indian theatres a few weeks ago. The film has managed to do a decent job at the box office while Kriti’s performance in the movie has been largely appreciated, After Bachchhan Paandey, Kriti has two more big-ticket films slated for a release this year – Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan and multi-starrer film Aadipurush where she will be seen alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Kriti, ever since her debut in the Hindi film industry, has created a space for herself and has been proving her talent with every movie that she does.

    On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon was spotted in Mumbai. She was seen arriving at Anand Pandit’s office, located in the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai.

    Kriti Sanon wore a brown coloured strappy dress that fitted perfectly to her body, showing off her curves. On top of the dress, she wore a knitted overlay in bisque colour.

    Kriti Sanon neatly tied her hair in a bun with a mid-parting. She accessorised her look with big black sunglasses and a Fendi sling bag that she carried along.

    Brown strappy flats for her footwear and basic nude make-up added more glam to Kriti Sanon’s overall look.

    Kriti Sanon looked stunning in that chic dress of hers, even though she kept her style to a minimum, proving that minimal is beautiful.

    With this casual appearance of Kriti Sanon, the Bollywood diva has proved why not only men but women also equally crush one her.

    Kriti Sanon recently walked the ramp as the showstopper for fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani in a glittery black dress at the Lakme Fashion Week.

