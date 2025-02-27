Kriti Sanon's house rent will shock you! She pays THIS huge amount per month– Details inside

Kriti Sanon has shifted to Sandhu Palace in Bandra, joining celebrities like KL Rahul and Javed Jaffrey. Her luxurious new home comes with a staggering monthly rent, making headlines.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon lives in a rented house in Mumbai. But the rent of this house is so high that listeners will be shocked. Let us tell you the complete details....

A paparazzi page on Instagram has claimed about Kriti Sanon that she has shifted her house in Mumbai.

It is being said that Kriti used to live in Amitabh Bachchan's flat in a building named Atlantis in Oshiwara.

Kriti Sanon has officially changed her address, moving into the renowned Sandhu Palace in Bandra, where several other celebrities also reside. Her new luxurious home has become a hot topic.



This is the same building in which cricketer K. L. Rahul lives with his wife Athiya Shetty and actor-comedian Javed Jaffrey also has a house.

It is being claimed that Kriti has taken this flat on lease. For this, she will pay a rent of ₹16-17 lakh every month.

Internet users are expressing surprise after knowing the rent of Kriti's flat. For instance, one user wrote, "At ₹17 lakh, we poor people can get a 1BHK flat, that too permanently." Another user commented, "She would have bought her own instead."

One internet user wrote jokingly, "Poor thing, she is so poor. She is living on rent." One user commented, "She should have taken a home loan and paid EMIs. It would have been cheaper."

Talking about the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the Netflix film 'Do Patti', in which Kajol also played an important role. Kriti also produced this film. Her upcoming film is 'Tere Ishq Mein', which is currently being shot.

