Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share NEW hot and cheeky wedding photos

From caressing to biting the white garter and kissing the feet, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared new photographs from their wedding that hit, intimate and cheeky!

The newly-wed couple, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still enjoying the afterglow of their Italy wedding. Kourtney and Travis have often shared intimate pictures of them on their social media handles. And when it is about Kravis's wedding, how can you not expect a photo dump of some hot pictures that not only show their wedding outfits but also the beautiful locations of Italy. But most importantly, you expect them to share some really intimate photos of them. The couple that never shies away from PDA on occasions, including red carpet events, can go all out with their wedding photos as well. Take a look at the latest pictures that the couple shared from their wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared a set of photographs of them from their special day where they are as always, looking happy and much in love, together.

Travis Barker shared a few pictures of him and Kourtney Kardashian that were clicked inside an elevator. Kravis are seen wearing their wedding outfits in those photographs. "Love in an elevator," captioned the Blink 182 drummer. The photos show the two kissings and looking into each other's eyes, while Barker is affectionately caressing his wife.

Kourtney Kardashian, on the other hand, shared a different set of pictures. Her photo dump included photos of her and Travis Barker on the altar, right after they got married.

The Poosh owner, Kourtney Kardashian, also shared a set of photos of them sitting together in a car in which Barker is seen holding a bottle of champagne while kissing Kardashian's feet. Another intimate photo of the couple in black and white shows Travis Barker biting Kourtney Kardashian's white garter. "cheers to forever," wrote Kardashian in the post's caption.

But these were not the only photographs that Kourtney Kardashian shared on her Instagram. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' alum posted more photographs wherein she was seen wearing a little black dress and a blue veil.

These pictures are from a yacht and show Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in a celebratory mood with their friends and families. One picture was also shared by Kylie Jenner in which she is seen with sisters Kourtney and Kendall Jenner, and her daughter Stormy Webster.

In one of the pictures, Kourtney Kardashian is seen sitting on Travis Barker’s lap while in another photo, Barker has an adorable moment with her where he shares food with Kardashian -- it appears to be that he is feeding his wife out of pure love.

