Kingston Movie Box Office Failure: GV Prakash's film budget 20 Cr, but collection THIS much only?

GV Prakash Kumar's 25th film, Kingston, released last week, has been a box office disaster.

Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 4:25 PM IST

Kingston Movie Box Office : The movie Kingston was released starring GV Prakash Kumar. Directed by Kamal Prakash. The budget of the film is 20 crore rupees. The screenplay was also written by Kamal Prakash. Along with GV Prakash Kumar, Divyabharathi, Chetan, Nithin Sathya, Azhagam Perumal, Ilango Kumaravel, Sabumon, Sha Ra, Anthony, Arunachaleswaran, Rajesh Balachandran, and Ram Nishanth have also acted. Gokul Binoy has done the cinematography. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music.

Kingston Movie

Since Kingston was released as GV Prakash Kumar's 25th film, there were huge expectations for this film. Moreover, since this film was created with more than 3 thousand VFX scenes, it was expected to be a technically talking film as well. But since the screenplay of the film flopped, the movie Kingston has received mixed reviews from the audience and has been a failure.


Kingston Movie Box Office

The movie Kingston collected Rs 90 lakh on its first day of release. But since it did not do well after that, the film has collected only Rs 4.58 crore. Its budget alone is Rs 20 crore. The film has not even collected half of that. As 10 films have been newly released in theaters this week, Kingston has been removed from most of the theaters. Due to this, there is talk in Kollywood circles that this film has turned out to be a huge flop.

GV Prakash

Next, GV Prakash Kumar's Idimuzhakkam is also expected to be released. Information has been released that Seenu Ramasamy has directed this film, which has not yet announced a release date. No details about the story of the film have been released so far. It is said that Gayatri has acted as the heroine in this film starring GV Prakash Kumar as the hero. Kalamagan Mubarak has produced it. N.R. Ragunandan is composing music for this film which is being made in a rural setting.

