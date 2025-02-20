Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner? Who is richest Kardashian-Jenner sisters? Breakdown of their wealth
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters' businesses, sponsorships, and reality TV fame are empires. Who has the most money? This is a ranking of their wealth and how they made it.
Kim Kardashian – Estimated Net Worth: $1.7 Billion
Kim Kardashian is the richest sister, thanks to her successful businesses and brand endorsements.
- SKIMS: Her shapewear brand, valued at billions, is her biggest money-maker.
- KKW Beauty & Fragrance: Though she sold a stake in the company, it remains a significant source of income.
- Reality TV & Endorsements: "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Instagram sponsorships, and other deals add to her fortune.
- Investments: Kim has invested in real estate and various business ventures.
Kylie Jenner – Estimated Net Worth: $600-700 Million
Kylie was once labeled the youngest self-made billionaire, but her net worth dipped after selling a stake in her company.
- Kylie Cosmetics & Kylie Skin: She sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty for $600 million.
- Social Media Earnings: With over 400 million Instagram followers, she makes millions from sponsored posts.
- Fashion & Fragrance: She has collaborated on fashion lines with her sister Kendall.
Kris Jenner – Estimated Net Worth: $200 Million
The "momager" of the family takes a 10% cut from her daughters' business deals.
- Management Fees: She earns from all Kardashian-Jenner business ventures.
- Reality TV Earnings: Executive producer and main cast member of their reality shows.
Khloé Kardashian – Estimated Net Worth: $60 Million
Khloé has built a successful career in TV and fashion.
- Good American: Her denim and fashion brand is a major source of income.
- TV Shows: Reality shows like "The Kardashians" and "Revenge Body" boost her earnings.
- Endorsements & Social Media: Brand partnerships and sponsorships add to her wealth.
Kourtney Kardashian – Estimated Net Worth: $65 Million
Kourtney is focused on wellness and lifestyle branding.
- Poosh: Her lifestyle website and brand generate revenue.
- Reality TV & Social Media: Her appearances and endorsements contribute to her wealth.
Kendall Jenner – Estimated Net Worth: $60 Million
Kendall is one of the highest-paid supermodels.
- Modeling Contracts: She has walked for major fashion houses.
- 818 Tequila: Her tequila brand is growing in popularity.
Kim Kardashian remains the richest Kardashian-Jenner sister, with Kylie following closely behind. Their business ventures, social media influence, and reality TV careers have helped them build massive fortunes.