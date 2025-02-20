Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner? Who is richest Kardashian-Jenner sisters? Breakdown of their wealth

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters' businesses, sponsorships, and reality TV fame are empires. Who has the most money? This is a ranking of their wealth and how they made it.

Kim Kardashian – Estimated Net Worth: $1.7 Billion Kim Kardashian is the richest sister, thanks to her successful businesses and brand endorsements. SKIMS : Her shapewear brand, valued at billions, is her biggest money-maker.

: Her shapewear brand, valued at billions, is her biggest money-maker. KKW Beauty & Fragrance : Though she sold a stake in the company, it remains a significant source of income.

: Though she sold a stake in the company, it remains a significant source of income. Reality TV & Endorsements : "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Instagram sponsorships, and other deals add to her fortune.

: "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Instagram sponsorships, and other deals add to her fortune. Investments: Kim has invested in real estate and various business ventures.

Kylie Jenner – Estimated Net Worth: $600-700 Million Kylie was once labeled the youngest self-made billionaire, but her net worth dipped after selling a stake in her company. Kylie Cosmetics & Kylie Skin : She sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty for $600 million.

: She sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty for $600 million. Social Media Earnings : With over 400 million Instagram followers, she makes millions from sponsored posts.

: With over 400 million Instagram followers, she makes millions from sponsored posts. Fashion & Fragrance: She has collaborated on fashion lines with her sister Kendall.

Kris Jenner – Estimated Net Worth: $200 Million The "momager" of the family takes a 10% cut from her daughters' business deals. Management Fees : She earns from all Kardashian-Jenner business ventures.

: She earns from all Kardashian-Jenner business ventures. Reality TV Earnings: Executive producer and main cast member of their reality shows.

Khloé Kardashian – Estimated Net Worth: $60 Million Khloé has built a successful career in TV and fashion. Good American : Her denim and fashion brand is a major source of income.

: Her denim and fashion brand is a major source of income. TV Shows : Reality shows like "The Kardashians" and "Revenge Body" boost her earnings.

: Reality shows like "The Kardashians" and "Revenge Body" boost her earnings. Endorsements & Social Media: Brand partnerships and sponsorships add to her wealth.

Kourtney Kardashian – Estimated Net Worth: $65 Million Kourtney is focused on wellness and lifestyle branding. Poosh : Her lifestyle website and brand generate revenue.

: Her lifestyle website and brand generate revenue. Reality TV & Social Media: Her appearances and endorsements contribute to her wealth.

Kendall Jenner – Estimated Net Worth: $60 Million Kendall is one of the highest-paid supermodels. Modeling Contracts : She has walked for major fashion houses.

: She has walked for major fashion houses. 818 Tequila: Her tequila brand is growing in popularity.

Kim Kardashian remains the richest Kardashian-Jenner sister, with Kylie following closely behind. Their business ventures, social media influence, and reality TV careers have helped them build massive fortunes.

