Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner? Who is richest Kardashian-Jenner sisters? Breakdown of their wealth

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters' businesses, sponsorships, and reality TV fame are empires. Who has the most money? This is a ranking of their wealth and how they made it. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 4:18 PM IST

Image: Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have built an empire of businesses, endorsements, and reality TV fame. But who is the wealthiest among them? Here’s a ranked breakdown of their net worth and how they made their fortune.

budget 2025
article_image2

Kim Kardashian – Estimated Net Worth: $1.7 Billion

Kim Kardashian is the richest sister, thanks to her successful businesses and brand endorsements.

  • SKIMS: Her shapewear brand, valued at billions, is her biggest money-maker.
  • KKW Beauty & Fragrance: Though she sold a stake in the company, it remains a significant source of income.
  • Reality TV & Endorsements: "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Instagram sponsorships, and other deals add to her fortune.
  • Investments: Kim has invested in real estate and various business ventures.
article_image3

Kylie Jenner – Estimated Net Worth: $600-700 Million

Kylie was once labeled the youngest self-made billionaire, but her net worth dipped after selling a stake in her company.

  • Kylie Cosmetics & Kylie Skin: She sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty for $600 million.
  • Social Media Earnings: With over 400 million Instagram followers, she makes millions from sponsored posts.
  • Fashion & Fragrance: She has collaborated on fashion lines with her sister Kendall.
article_image4

Kris Jenner – Estimated Net Worth: $200 Million

The "momager" of the family takes a 10% cut from her daughters' business deals.

  • Management Fees: She earns from all Kardashian-Jenner business ventures.
  • Reality TV Earnings: Executive producer and main cast member of their reality shows.
article_image5

khloe kardashian

Khloé Kardashian – Estimated Net Worth: $60 Million

Khloé has built a successful career in TV and fashion.

  • Good American: Her denim and fashion brand is a major source of income.
  • TV Shows: Reality shows like "The Kardashians" and "Revenge Body" boost her earnings.
  • Endorsements & Social Media: Brand partnerships and sponsorships add to her wealth.
article_image6

Kourtney Kardashian – Estimated Net Worth: $65 Million

Kourtney is focused on wellness and lifestyle branding.

  • Poosh: Her lifestyle website and brand generate revenue.
  • Reality TV & Social Media: Her appearances and endorsements contribute to her wealth.
article_image7

Kendall Jenner – Estimated Net Worth: $60 Million

Kendall is one of the highest-paid supermodels.

  • Modeling Contracts: She has walked for major fashion houses.
  • 818 Tequila: Her tequila brand is growing in popularity.
article_image8

Kim Kardashian remains the richest Kardashian-Jenner sister, with Kylie following closely behind. Their business ventures, social media influence, and reality TV careers have helped them build massive fortunes.

