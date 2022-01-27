Kim Kardashian oops moment; SKIMS founder deleted picture after facing backlash for photoshopping

Kim Kardashian has been facing backlash on the internet for posting a photoshopped picture on Instagram in a bathing suit

Kim Kardashian is in the news these days because of the feud between her and her ex-husband Kanye West. In a recent interview, the rapper claimed that he attempted to intercept a laptop that had Kim and her ex-boyfriend Ray J's second sex tape.



However, a day later, Kim Kardashian responded to West's claims via a spokesperson denying such video ever existed, "Kim stays firm in her belief that no new second tape exists." It was reported that last September, Ray’s manager had also claimed a second sex tape of Ray and Kim. Later, Ray slammed his manager for making a false claim.



Coming back to, Kim Kardashian's latest pictures create controversy and face backlash on the internet for uploading a photoshopped image on Instagram. Two days, back Kim Kardashian shared a series of pictures as a part of her latest Instagram post.



In the pictures, she is seen enjoying the sun and sand at a beach in black swimsuit bottoms and a long-sleeved black shirt. However, she was pushed to delete the pictures shortly after her fans caught her red-handed for photoshopping.



Sharing the post, Kim captioned it as "Long time no sea." Many admired Kim's perfect body and the location. But soon, one fans started noticing that her right leg seemed to be somewhat different from her left.



In a few hours, Kim deleted the picture from her Instagram carousel; but she was late as many had taken the screenshots and made it viral on the internet.