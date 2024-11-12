Kim Kardashian Net Worth: KKW Beauty to SKIMS; know her main sources of income

Kim Kardashian's Billionaire Journey: Forbes said that Kim became a billionaire in 2021, and her wealth has grown since then. With KKW Beauty and SKIMS' popularity, her wealth proliferated.

For years, Kim Kardashian's net worth has enthralled the public. The reality star, businesswoman, and cultural icon continues to shatter barriers in 2024, establishing her status as one of the world's wealthiest celebrities. But how did Kim Kardashian develop her empire, and what keeps her rich? Let's examine Kim Kardashian's wealth and its sources.

The 2007 reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians introduced Kim Kardashian to the public. Fame launched her versatile career, allowing her to work in many fields. Kardashian established profitable cosmetics, fashion, and private equity enterprises throughout time. With KKW Beauty and SKIMS' popularity, her wealth grew quickly. Forbes said that Kim became a billionaire in 2021, and her wealth has grown since then.

Several key revenue streams make Kim Kardashian rich:



SKIMS: Her shapewear and loungewear company has earned billion-dollar valuations and expanded globally. This business alone boosts her wealth.



KKW Beauty & Fragrance: Sold a large part to Coty, but she still owns a piece, assuring continued revenue.



Reality TV and Streaming Deals: After their program ended, the Kardashian-Jenners switched to Hulu, increasing their earnings.



Endorsements and Social Media: Kim makes a lot of money from sponsorships and paid posts on Instagram, where she has 360 million followers.

Latest ventures and investments

Kim Kardashian is interested in private equity outside her companies. In 2022, she co-founded SKKY Partners, a media, entertainment, and consumer products private equity business. With this enterprise, she switched from entertainment to high-stakes investment, setting her net worth to expand in the future.

Property and Luxury

Real estate is important to Kim Kardashian's wealth. Her Hidden Hills house, Malibu, and Wyoming vacation residences are among her many holdings. Each luxury home is an appreciating asset that adds to her riches.



Her fancy automobiles, jewellery, and art add to her net worth, making her a cultural and financial icon.

Kim Kardashian's Wealth Future

Kim Kardashian's net worth will rise as she grows her company and financial portfolio. Kim remains active with smart investments, new business concepts, and her unrelenting influence.

Latest Videos