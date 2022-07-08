Kim Kardashian copied Madonna's scandalous breast-baring gown at Paris Fashion Week? Pictures

At Paris Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian sat in the first row at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture presentation while sporting a style that paid homage to one of Madonna's most iconic and divisive ensembles of all time.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North were spotted posing during Paris Fashion Week in a Madonna garment. Kim may have chosen to infuriate Madonna devotees as if the problems surrounding Marilyn Monroe and forever destroying her iconic "Happy Birthday Mr. President" garment weren't enough. Well, it appears that a reality TV star is on a mission to try on every legendary costume in the annals of the fashion world.



The mother-daughter team of Kim and North sparked controversy online when several images of her ascending the stone steps of the Gaultier headquarters in central Paris while dressed in the likeness of Madonna from her infamous 1992 appearance with exposed breasts at a fundraiser for amfAR in Los Angeles, California went viral on social media.



The mother-daughter team of Kim and North sparked controversy online when several images of her ascending the stone steps of the Gaultier headquarters in central Paris while dressed in the likeness of Madonna from her infamous 1992 appearance with exposed breasts at a fundraiser for amfAR in Los Angeles, California went viral on social media.



Kim linked hands with his then-best friend, for whom he created various outfits, including the conical bra look for the singer's Blond Ambition tour, as North, his daughter, donned a waistcoat as a couturier did.



However, as soon as it was reported that the dress had been irrevocably damaged, Kim was the object of an unrelenting criticism. A representative at Ripley's "Believe It or Not!", where the dress is housed, asserted that she did not harm the dress in any way. Also Read: Meet GOT7 member JAY B's girlfriend PURE.D; check out her 7 sexy bikini pictures