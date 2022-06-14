Kim Kardashian allegedly damaged Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress? (Check before and after photo)

Marilyn Monroe's 1962 gown was worn by Kim Kardashian to the 2022 Met Gala in New York, and the legendary garment now seems to be ruined from that night.



Kim Kardashian had her Marilyn Monroe moment at the 2022 Met Gala when she wore the actress' 1962 gown, but the outfit appears to have been ruined by The Kardashians star. Apart from presenter Blake Lively's tribute to the Statue of Liberty, Kim's dress was the most talked about look of the night.



While Blake's inventive homage was well-received, Kim's appearance was widely discussed for all the wrong reasons. Few people approved of Kim's clothing choice, whether Marilyn fans thought it was disrespectful to the legend or fashion conservationists thought it was damaging to the fabric of the 60-year-old gown.

While Kim claims that wearing Marilyn's garment was the right choice and even justified her rapid weight loss, it appears that the dress was not returned in the same condition as it was handed out.



The Marilyn Monroe Collection Instagram account, according to Page Six, posted before and after photos of the garment, which is presently on display at Ripley's Hollywood shop and seems to be damaged. Some of the dress's crystals had fallen off, leaving some dangling threads in the photos.



While some Monroe experts were "disappointed" to see Kardashian wearing Monroe's "extremely fragile" gown at the Met, Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Museum,

which loaned the gown to the star and is now displaying it at its Hollywood location, previously stated that precautions were taken to avoid any potential damage.



In the meanwhile, the reality star-turned-entrepreneur donned Monroe's artefact for a few moments. She put on the gown in a changing room near the Met Gala carpet and changed into a backup garment as she reached the top of the stairs.



The designer Bob Mackie, who worked as an assistant to Jean Louis and was responsible for the initial concept of Marilyn's gown, told EW that allowing Kim to wear the gown in the first place was "a tremendous error." "[Marilyn] was a goddess," says the narrator. "She's a weird goddess, but she's a goddess," Mackie said. "She was incredible." Nobody takes pictures like that. It was also done for her. It was made just for her. That clothing should not be seen on anybody else."

Kardashian said on the Met Gala red carpet that she had to lose a lot of weight to get into the outfit. She said, "I put it on and it didn't suit me." "'Give me three weeks,' I said. Today I had to shed 16 pounds." Lili Reinhart, who plays Kim on Riverdale, appeared to call out Kim for her confession without addressing her by name.

"To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are…because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month...all to fit in a fucking dress?" she wrote. "So wrong. So fucked on 100s of levels."