    KGF: Chapter 2 movie review: Will Yash's film beat Ram Charan's RRR?

    First Published Apr 11, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

    Review of KGF Chapter 2: UAE-based critic Umair Sandhu said in a brief but useful review that 'KGF: Chapter 2' is a "high-octane thriller that succeeds big time."
     

    KGF 2, starring Yash, will be released in theatres on April 14, 2022. And based on the early reviews, it appears that the picture will be a success. The 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' storm is just becoming stronger by the day. 
     

    As the publication date of the magnum opus approaches, excitement is at an all-time high. The results from booking anticipate a large opening collection for the sequel to the cult movie, matching the pace of past records established for advance booking by behemoths like 'Baahubali' and 'Spider-Man.'
     

    Critic Umar Sandhu took to his Insta stories to share the review and wrote, "This movie is crown of Kannada movie. KGF 2, from start to finish, is full of high octane action sequences, suspense & thrills. The dialogues are sharp and effective, Music is Decent, but gets compensated through an outrageous BGM." 

    Umair Sandhu, a UAE-based cinema reviewer who happened to see the film, turned to Instagram Stories to give his thoughts on 'KGF: Chapter 2'.
     

    In a brief but useful review, Umair said that 'KGF: Chapter 2' is a "high-octane thriller that succeeds big time." He stated that 'KGF: Chapter 2' offers style and substance in addition to the "dazzling action," "amazing places," and "stylish execution." ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    The UAE-based critic praised Yash and the film's substance, writing that it is the actor's "greatest" performance to date and that the film is a "sure-shot blockbuster." In a tweet, Umair wrote, "#KGFChapter2 Review from Censor Board! #KGF2 is high-octane masala entertainer that stays true to its genre and delivers what it promises: King-sized entertainment. At the BO, audiences will give the film an epic ‘SWAGAT ’ as it is bound to entertain them thoroughly." Also Read: BEAST MOVIE REVIEW OUT: WILL VIJAY, POOJA HEGDE'S FILM BE A HIT OR FLOP? READ THIS

    This review by Umair has only increased our anticipation for KGF 2. The film will be released in five different languages: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. KGF 2 has had a positive reception in pre-release sales even outside of the United States. The Hindi version of KGF 2 garnered Rs 9.40 crore in pre-booking sales in one day. It is also the first South Indian film to get its Greek debut. Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Here’s how much Yash aka ‘Rocky’ will make from the movie, reportedly

