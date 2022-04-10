Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    With barely a week left for Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 to release in the theatres, the actor along with film’s producer Vijay Kiragandur visited Dharmasthala to seek sought divine blessing for the film's success.

    Apr 10, 2022, 4:18 PM IST

    One of the much-awaited Pan-India films, Yash starrer KFG: Chapter 2 is up for release next week on April 14, Ahead of the film’s release, KGF’s star Yash along with the film’s producer Vijay Kiragandur visited the Dharmasthala temple in Dakshina Kannada.

    Yash and Vijay Kiragandur, upon their arrival at Dharmasthala, met Veerendra Hegde, the administrator of the temple and sought his blessings. They then performed a puja of Lord Manjunatha to seek his blessings for the film's success. As Yash arrived in traditional attire, devotees cheered seeing him in a white shirt and dhoti. The KGF team was at the temple premises for an hour or two, before they headed back.

    Upon his visit, Yash spoke to the local media there and said that he has been a regular visitor to Dharmasthala. He also said that administrator Hegde has seen him grow professionally. Yash further said that the window for advance ticket booking is now open, urging all his fans to show their support for the KGF team.

    Meanwhile, the KGF team has been touring the country for the film’s promotions since the film is eyeing a release in multiple languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

    Meanwhile, KFG: Chapter 2’s trailer was recently released, making a record-breaking 100 million views within 24 hours. The film also stars actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, whole Ravi Basrur has given the music for the film.

    KGF: Chapter 2 is helmed by Prashanth Neel. In the film, Yash plays a dreaded gangster Rocky out to stamp his authority in the gold mining area 'Narachi'. Dutt plays Adheera who was waiting for years to claim his authority over Narachi from his brother 'Garuda'. Raveena Tandon plays Ramike Sen, the PM of India who wants to see the end of gangster rule in the country. The film will also clash with another superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s film Beast, which will be released a day before KGF’s release, on April 13.

