Beast Movie Review out: Will Vijay, Pooja Hegde's film be a hit or flop? Read this

Umair Sandhu, a critic living in the UAE, posted the first review of 'Beast' on his Instagram account, calling it a'slick action-thriller' starring Thalapathy Vijay.



Beast is one of the year's most anticipated films, and while it was shot in Tamil, it will be dubbed and distributed in many languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Umair Sandhu, a member of the Overseas Censor Board, saw and reviewed Beast.

He tweeted, “#Beast Review from Overseas Censor Board ! #Vijay has done an incredibly good job in Beast. He's razor sharp and there's never a dull moment whenever he's on screen. He Stole the Show. We say, hey people, don't think, just go for BEAST. Cinema at its very best!”



In another tweet, he wrote, “#Beast is a slick action-thriller that keeps you engrossed, enthralled and captivated all through, thanks to its fascinating premise and a watertight, razor-sharp screenplay. Go for it! #Vijay Performance is SHOCKING & CLAP Worthy.” Umair Sandhu further tweeted, “#Beast is #Vijay’s Career Stylish & Best Film ever ! Vijay will enter 200 cr Club in Tamil Nadu with this Epic Thriller! BLOCKBUSTER.”



Beast has received four stars from Umair Sandhu. Vijay's previous film, Master, earned positive reviews and was a box office success. It will be fascinating to watch how Beast is received at the box office.



Meanwhile, Vijay's highly awaited film 'Beast,' which is due to hit theatres on April 13, has been banned in Kuwait and Qatar. The reasons are still unclear, it is assumed that the decision comes from the portrayal of Muslims in the film. According to reports, the film portrays Muslim characters as terrorists. Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Here’s how much Yash aka ‘Rocky’ will make from the movie, reportedly