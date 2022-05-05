KGF 2 Collection Day 21: Yash’s film beats Aamir Khan's Dangal; becomes 2nd highest-grossing film

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has become the second highest-grossing film in the Hindi belt. It has beaten Aamir Khan’s film Dangal’s record.

Another achievement has been unlocked for Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 as Prashanth Neel’s directorial has become the country’s second highest-grossing film in the Hindi belt. Yash’s film has beaten the record set by Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, which was standing tall at the second position, and is not pushed to third as KGF: Chapter makes its way up. The effect of the overwhelming response received by the film on the Eid holiday was also seen on Wednesday; the film has surprised the trade pundits by earning about Rs 18 crores in Hindi in just these two days.

KGF: Chapter 2, on Monday, saw a dipping business at the box office. However, the Eid holiday turned the tables upside down, with the film climbing higher on success.

The success of the Hindi film 'KGF Chapter 2' has now surpassed that of Aamir Khan's film 'Dangal' which earned Rs 387.38 crore at the box office in 2016.

Despite slow business at the box office in the Hindi belt recently, reports had claimed that KGF: Chapter 2 will be able to cross the Rs 400 mark. The tables turned in the film’s favour because of the Eid holiday which attracted more and more people to come to the theatres to watch the film.

On the 20th day of its release i.e. on the occasion of Eid (Tuesday), KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) did a business of Rs 9.57 crore. The total net earnings of the film till the day of Eid stood at Rs 752.90 crore. And this collection in Hindi reached Rs 382.90 crore. The film maintained its pace even on (the third) Wednesday and earned around Rs 11.40 crore in all languages, according to the initial figures.

On Wednesday, KGF: Chapter 2 earned around Rs 8 crore in Hindi, Rs 2 crore in Kannada, Rs 80 lakh in Telugu, Rs 1 crore in Tamil and Rs 50 lakh in Malayalam, reportedly. There may be slight variations in these figures though. As per reports, the total earnings of the Hindi version of the KGF: Chapter 2, on Wednesday, has gone up to Rs 391 crore. The film now stands at second position in the Hindi market, only after SS Rajamouli’s 2017 film Bahubali 2.

