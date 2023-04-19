Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kendall Jenner SEXY Photos: Supermodel flaunts curvaceous body in super-hot bikinis (PICTURES)

    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 7:10 PM IST

    The globally renowned model and fashionista Kendall Jenner knows how to elevate tones and voguing fashion on social media. The diva's recent pictures in sizzling outfits are just sensual and hot.

    article_image1

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    A glance at some of the hottest and scintillating bikini looks of global fashion icon and socialite Kendall Jenner who looks irresistible.

    article_image2

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner is sitting on the rocks looking towards the beach in a bold black lacy bikini secured with delicate and thin strings in the picture.

    article_image3

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks stunning and ravishing in the fluorescent-colored bikini and bottoms as she relaxes on the beach chair here.

    article_image4

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks sensational as she flaunts her voluptuous booty and completely bare back in the risque black lacy bikini secured with delicate and thin strings in the picture and wet hairs add more oomph here.

    article_image5

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner is redefining beach fashion with her racy white printed bra and bottoms with a red cap as she looks downwards in the picture and flaunts her abs and thighs here.

    article_image6

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks like a fashion goddess in the white printed racy bra and bottoms as she flaunts her abs and thighs in the picture.

    article_image7

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks like a beach babe and damsel in the white printed racy bra and bottoms as she flaunts her bare back and curvaceous booty in the picture.

    article_image8

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks sexy and bombshell in the white printed racy bra and bottoms as she looks backward. Her booty is also on display here.

