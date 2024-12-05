Keerthy Suresh wedding card LEAKED: Actress all set to marry her longtime beau Antony Thattil

A rumoured wedding card says actress Keerthy Suresh will marry Antony Thattil in December. The card lists her wedding date. The actress's fans are also pleased since the day is important to Rajinikanth as he will turn 74.



As the big day approaches, their wedding card has been 'leaked' on social media. The basic yet appealing invitation includes information about their wedding date.

According to the invitation, Keerthy Suresh will married on December 12. The invitation has been signed by Keerthy Suresh's parents, G Suresh Kumar and Meneka Suresh.

Keerthy Suresh recently told the journalists outside the Tirupathi temple, "I am getting married next month and I visited Tirupathi today, to seek blessings of God. My marriage will happen in Goa."

According to accounts, Antony Thattil is a Dubai-based businessman. He runs a series of resorts in Kochi.

The lovely actress recently published a photo of herself and her boyfriend Antony Thattil on social media, revealing that they had been together for 15 years.

