Keerthy Suresh wedding card LEAKED: Actress all set to marry her longtime beau Antony Thattil

A rumoured wedding card says actress Keerthy Suresh will marry Antony Thattil in December. The card lists her wedding date. The actress's fans are also pleased since the day is important to Rajinikanth as he will turn 74.
 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 2:06 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

Who is Antony Thattil film actor Keerthy Suresh boyfriend

According to a circulating wedding card, actress Keerthy Suresh plans to marry fiance Antony Thattil in December. The card includes information about her wedding date. Fans of the actress are also pleased since the day is significant in relation to Superstar Rajinikanth. 

article_image2

As the big day approaches, their wedding card has been 'leaked' on social media. The basic yet appealing invitation includes information about their wedding date.

article_image3

According to the invitation, Keerthy Suresh will married on December 12. The invitation has been signed by Keerthy Suresh's parents, G Suresh Kumar and Meneka Suresh.

article_image4

Keerthy Suresh recently told the journalists outside the Tirupathi temple,  "I am getting married next month and I visited Tirupathi today, to seek blessings of God. My marriage will happen in Goa."

article_image5

According to accounts, Antony Thattil is a Dubai-based businessman. He runs a series of resorts in Kochi.

article_image6

The lovely actress recently published a photo of herself and her boyfriend Antony Thattil on social media, revealing that they had been together for 15 years. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS] ATG

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS]

Karnataka govt cancels two early shows of 'Pushpa-2' before release date vkp

Karnataka govt cancels two early shows of 'Pushpa-2' before release date

Pushpa 2: The Rule Box office collection Day 1: Allu Arjun starrer mints Rs. 21 Cr hours after release ATG

Pushpa 2: The Rule Box office collection Day 1: Allu Arjun starrer mints Rs. 21 Cr hours after release

Pushpa 2 REVIEW: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film hits theatres; gets 'Blockbuster' praise on social media reactions anr

Pushpa 2 REVIEW: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film hits theatres; gets 'Blockbuster' praise on social media

Pushpa 2: The Rule LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's movie out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites ATG

Pushpa 2: The Rule LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's movie out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

Recent Stories

Sara Tendulkar enjoys Dubai vacation with brother Arjun; Check photos ATG

Sara Tendulkar enjoys Dubai vacation with brother Arjun; Check photos

Bracelet trends 2024: Best styles in Gold, Silver, Diamond and more vkp

Bracelet trends 2024: Best styles in Gold, Silver, Diamond and more

Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: 5 affordable cars with sunroofs under Rs 10 lakh in India gcw

Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: 5 affordable cars with sunroofs under Rs 10 lakh in India

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS] ATG

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS]

Kerala: SFI activists assault differently-abled student at University College in Thiruvananthapuram anr

Kerala: SFI activists assault differently-abled student at University College in Thiruvananthapuram

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon