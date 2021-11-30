Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Some important senior Kaushals are not happy with the SHAADI? WHAT? Read

Latest reports suggest that some very senior Vicky Kaushal's family members are not happy with Katrina Kaif as a BAHU in Kaushal parivaar; read on

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set for their December wedding in Rajasthan. Katrina always wanted a winter wedding in some romantic location; hence she chose a luxurious resort in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur town. The place is a 700-year-old fort near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in the Jaipur district.



It is also reported that the couple has booked more than 42 hotels for their guests in the Shaadi. Many reports came up last week about Katrina and Vicky's wedding, from the guest list to Mehandi to sangeet to bride/groom outfits etc. Farah Khan and Karan Johar will be choreographing for the Sangeet ceremonies.



It is also reported that the couple has booked more than 42 hotels for their guests in the Shaadi. Last week, many reports came up about Katrina and Vicky's wedding, from the guest list to Mehandi to sangeet to bride/groom outfits, etc. Farah Khan and Karan Johar will be choreographing for the Sangeet ceremonies. Also Read: Salman Khan to Shah Rukh to Deepika Padukone; celebs who will not attend Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding



The latest media report suggests that one of Vicky Kaushal's family members is unhappy about making Katrina Kaif a part of the Kaushal parivaar.



One of the important and senior members of Vicky’s family is not happy with the wedding. The report says that the member allegedly doesn't want the Bharat actress to become a part of the Kaushal family and has done all in one’s own not to let this marriage to really happen.

