Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal seen outside clinic; netizens say ‘baby loading’

    First Published Aug 19, 2022, 6:05 PM IST

    Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were papped outside a doctor's clinic on Friday. After their pictures from the visit surfaced online, social media users started dropping congratulatory posts, giving rise to the pregnancy rumours once again. Katrina and Vicky got married at a fort palace in Rajasthan in December 2021.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Fans of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been jumping with joy since the time pictures of a visit to the doctor surfaced online. The couple was spotted outside a doctor’s clinic in Mumbai by paparazzi Varinder Chawla on Friday, after which speculations regarding Katrina’s pregnancy started doing rounds once again. In the pictures, Katrina Kaif was seen donning a printed pink and white kurta while wearing a mask. She was leaving from the doctor’s clinic, accompanied by her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Soon after their pictures from the clinic visit made their way to social media, their fans started making speculations regarding the pregnancy. One of the users wrote “Baby loading.......❤️”, while another said, “Expectations🔥”. One more user took to the comments section saying, “Congratulations 🎉🍾🎊🎈 🤰 for us ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍”

    ALSO READ: Is Salman Khan a sadistic, women beater? Here’s what his ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has to say

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    For some time now, there have been rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their first child together. The rumours started doing rounds especially since the time Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced that they will soon be becoming parents.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor slammed for comment on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Even though there have been multiple speculations regarding Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy, there remains no official confirmation from either her or Vicky Kaushal. Also, the reason for their visit to the doctor is also not known so far.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of ‘Tiger 3, opposite actor Salman Khan. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ in her kitty, in which she will be sharing the screen space with actor Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Govinda Mera Naam’ with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, ‘Luka Chupi 2’ with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Salman Khan a sadistic women beater Here is what his ex girlfriend Somy Ali has to say drb

    Is Salman Khan a sadistic, women beater? Here’s what his ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has to say

    Want to watch DJ Snake perform live Here is how when and where you can attend his concert in India drb

    Want to watch DJ Snake perform live? Here’s how, when and where you can attend his concert in India

    Ranbir Kapoor slammed for comment on Alia Bhatt pregnancy drb

    Ranbir Kapoor slammed for comment on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

    What is brewing between Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan Here is the answer drb

    What’s brewing between Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan? Here’s the answer

    World Photography Day Ranbir Kapoor Dia Mirza to Randeep Hooda 7 actors and their love for the lens drb

    World Photography Day: Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza to Randeep Hooda, 7 actors and their love for the lens

    Recent Stories

    Rishi Sunak says excited to keep going think my ideas are right after polls show Liz Truss as UK PM gcw

    'Excited to keep going, I think my ideas are right': Rishi Sunak after polls show Liz Truss as UK PM

    'Indescribable' pressure: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen thanks Navy amid China tensions AJR

    'Indescribable' pressure: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen thanks Navy amid China tensions

    Is Salman Khan a sadistic women beater Here is what his ex girlfriend Somy Ali has to say drb

    Is Salman Khan a sadistic, women beater? Here’s what his ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has to say

    NEET 2022 Answer key likely to be out on August 21 know passing marks other details gcw

    NEET 2022: Answer key likely to be out on August 21; Will passing marks increase?

    football Respect Casemiro's decision, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti ahead of Manchester United move snt

    Respect Casemiro's decision, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti ahead of Manchester United move

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon
    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon