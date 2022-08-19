Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal seen outside clinic; netizens say ‘baby loading’

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were papped outside a doctor's clinic on Friday. After their pictures from the visit surfaced online, social media users started dropping congratulatory posts, giving rise to the pregnancy rumours once again. Katrina and Vicky got married at a fort palace in Rajasthan in December 2021.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Fans of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been jumping with joy since the time pictures of a visit to the doctor surfaced online. The couple was spotted outside a doctor’s clinic in Mumbai by paparazzi Varinder Chawla on Friday, after which speculations regarding Katrina’s pregnancy started doing rounds once again. In the pictures, Katrina Kaif was seen donning a printed pink and white kurta while wearing a mask. She was leaving from the doctor’s clinic, accompanied by her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal.

Soon after their pictures from the clinic visit made their way to social media, their fans started making speculations regarding the pregnancy. One of the users wrote “Baby loading.......❤️”, while another said, “Expectations🔥”. One more user took to the comments section saying, “Congratulations 🎉🍾🎊🎈 🤰 for us ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍” ALSO READ: Is Salman Khan a sadistic, women beater? Here’s what his ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has to say

For some time now, there have been rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their first child together. The rumours started doing rounds especially since the time Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced that they will soon be becoming parents. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor slammed for comment on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

Even though there have been multiple speculations regarding Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy, there remains no official confirmation from either her or Vicky Kaushal. Also, the reason for their visit to the doctor is also not known so far.

