    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and more arrive at Mumbai airport in style [PHOTOS]

    First Published Dec 6, 2021, 8:51 PM IST
    Do you want to know what your favourite celebrity was doing today in the city? Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and more were spotted at Mumbai airport today. Check out their photos right here.

    Soon to get married Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen flying out of Mumbai today to Rajasthan, where they shall get married. Katrina was seen wearing a yellow coloured sharara and was seen waving the paps, who were waiting for her at Kalina airport. On the flip side, Vicky Kaushal was seen dressed in a similar coloured attire like his lady love. Both pairs were accompanied by their family members.

    The wedding of Katrina and Vicky shall take place at  Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The sangeet and the mehendi functions shall begin from  December 7 and 8, and the wedding shall take place on December 9. Also read: OMG Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding is a Rs 100 crore blockbluster, HOW? Read this SHOCKING INFO
     

    Vicky and Katrina has been keeping details related to their wedding a secret, but their upcoming nuptials have been creating news. It is now being learnt that Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi will be attending the wedding. Other Bollywood stars to be present would be Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan among others.

    Sara looked gorgeous in her simple and ethnic look. She was also seen posing for the cameras. She had applied minimal makeup and was seen leaving her tresses tied. Previously also Sara was once spotted in a jetty where she was smiling, but here she had a serious look on her face. The actress was seen adhering to the COVID-19 rules and regulations as issued by the government of India. 

    Popular TV actor Siddharth Nigam was seen at the Mumbai airport with his family members. He was lately even seen at Maldives, a few days back, with his family members. It looks like he has again gone for a vacation.

    Sooryavanshi filmmaker Rohit Shetty was spotted at the Mumbai airport today. He had once made an observation about airport looks and Bollywood stars calling paps to click them when they visited temples.

    Aditya Narayan and TV actress Nia Sharma were spotted cycling in Mumbai today. The duo are fitness freaks.

