Katrina Kaif slapped her co-star 20 times on 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' set: Here's why

Katrina Kaif reportedly slapped her co-star 20 times during the filming of Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Find out the surprising reason behind this on-set incident.

Bollywood's popular actress Katrina Kaif is admired for her beauty and acting. She has worked with all three Khans in her career. However, did you know that she once slapped her co-actor 20 times during a film shoot? Let's find out why Katrina did this.

What's the whole story? This incident is from the set of the 2011 film 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan'. Imran Khan and Pakistani star Ali Zafar were also in this film along with Katrina Kaif. During the shooting of the film, Katrina had to slap Imran. This became very difficult because she was not able to do the scene correctly. So, to get the perfect scene, Katrina slapped Imran 20 times, after which Imran was in a bad state, and then this became an interesting anecdote from the film.

'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' proved to be a superhit The romantic comedy film 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' was Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial debut. Made on a budget of 22 crores, this film earned around 90 crores. Imran had initially refused to do this film. However, he later agreed. Then his and Katrina's pairing was well-liked at the box office.

Let us tell you that Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film 'Merry Christmas'. However, this film did not do much at the box office. Talking about Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects, she will soon be seen in films like 'Jee Le Zaraa', 'Satarangi', 'Tiger 4', 'Tiger vs Pathan'.

