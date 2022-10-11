Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif to Mouni Roy- 7 divas to celebrate the festival for FIRST time

    First Published Oct 11, 2022, 1:35 PM IST

    Karwa Chauth in 2022: Check out the famous people in the film industry who will be celebrating the auspicious festival for the first time- take a look

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One of the most beloved festivals that honours the relationship between married couples is Karwa Chauth. Married women observe a fast on this day from dawn to moonrise in the hopes of securing their husbands' long life, health, and safety. The celebration falls on October 13 of this year. 
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Every married woman celebrates this day with tremendous zeal and devotion. People who are participating in this event for the first time, however, find it to be quite lovely. See who will be attending the auspicious occasion for the first time among the famous:
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14, 2022. Five years into their relationship, they are now happily married and expecting a child. The actress will celebrate her first Karwa Chauth with her hubby in addition to being pregnant.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Bollywood legend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wed on December 9, 2021, in a private ceremony. They are said to be the most admirable and well-liked couples in Bollywood. This year will mark the couple's first Karwa Chauth.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Beautiful actress Mouni Roy stunned her followers on January 27, 2022, when she wed wealthy Indian businessman Suraj Nambiar. Mouni Roy routinely uploads cute images of herself and her hubby. Mouni Roy will celebrate her first Karwa Chauth on October 13, 2022, making it a special occasion for her followers.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress wed Varun Bangera, a businessman and property developer, on February 5, 2022. In front of their loved ones, they made their vows and got their blessings. Karishma Tanna's first Karwa Chauth this year will be special for the couple.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On December 14, 2021, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were wed in a spectacular ceremony that was overflowing with happiness, love, and smiles. The marriage was a magnificent, romantic celebration of love. She will observe Karwa Chauth for the first time this year, marking a very meaningful moment for the pair.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Although television actress Pooja Banerjee wed in 2020, she actually wed in 2021 following custom. After the corona outbreak arrived and she could not enjoy any holidays, she went through a courtship. Pooja Banerjee celebrated her first Karva Chauth this year as well.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In Himachal Pradesh, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur were married according to custom. Let us inform you that the pair dated for almost 7 years. Additionally, this year marks Sheetal Thakur's first Karva Chauth. On February 14, Vikrant and Sheetal Thakur were legally wed. Social media is currently also in control.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar wed on February 19. Both of them had been seeing each other for a while. Shibani Dandekar is also celebrating her first Karva Chauth this year.

