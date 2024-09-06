Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena, Saif to Anushka, Virat: 7 Richest Celebrity couples in 2024

    From Kareena and Saif to Anushka and Virat, let's take a look at some of the richest couples in 2024. 

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 12:07 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

    Virat and Anushka are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. The lovebirds met on a shampoo commercial and the rest is history. Virat is a successful Indian cricketer with a staggering net worth of over Rs 1000 crore. Anushka is also a talented and commercially successful actress with a net worth of around Rs 300 crore, making the couple's combined net worth of over Rs 1,300 crore. Anushka and Virat are proud parents of their daughter Vamika and son Akaay. 

    article_image2

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

    Parents-to-be Deepika and Ranveer recently shared pictures of their adorable maternity photoshoot. The couple is expecting their baby on September 28. They are one of the most successful couples in Bollywood. Deepika has a net worth of over Rs 500 crore. Ranveer Singh has a net worth of Rs 245 crore. This makes their combined net worth of Rs 745 crore. 

    article_image3

    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Rumors of the separation of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai are making rounds all over the internet, however, they have not confirmed or denied it yet. Abhishek Bachchan has a net worth of over Rs 280 crore. Aishwarya Rai has a massive net worth of Rs 800 crore. As per GQ India, their net worth is Rs 1056 crore. 

    article_image4

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

    The power couple of Bollywood, Ranbir and Alia are proud parents of their adorable daughter Raha Kapoor. Alia Bhatt has a net worth of over Rs 550 crore. Ranbir Kapoor has a net worth of Rs 345 crore. Their combined net worth is around Rs 720 crore as per DNA India. 

    article_image5

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

    The royal couple of Bollywood, Saif and Kareena have two sons together, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan is a successful actor in the industry however, he is also the head of the Pataudi family. The 54-year-old actor has a staggering net worth of Rs 1200 crore. Kareena Kapoor has a net worth of Rs 485 crore, making the couple's combined net worth over Rs 1685 crore, per GQ India.  

    article_image6

    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. Fans enjoy their loving yet hilarious dynamic and can't get enough of their witty humor and conversations. Akshay Kumar has a whopping net worth of over Rs 2500 crore. Twinkle Khanna has a net worth of over Rs 274 crore making their combined net worth around Rs 3542 crore. 

    article_image7

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the epitome of glamour and luxury in Bollywood. 'Badshah' of Bollywood, SRK has an impressive net worth of Rs 7,300 crore. As per Lifestyle Asia, Gauri Khan has a whopping net worth of Rs 1600 crore, making their combined net worth of over Rs 8000 crore. 

