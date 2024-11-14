Kareena Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani and others attend event in style [PHOTOS]

Isha Ambani's luxury beauty brand, Tira, inaugurated its flagship store at Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza on November 13. Celebrities, including Tira ambassadors Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Suhana Khan, graced the glamorous event. Let’s take a look at their stunning pictures

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 11:20 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

Tira Event

Isha Ambani's luxury beauty brand 'Tira' opened it's flagship store at Jio World Plaza at Mumbai on November 13. Celebs including Tira's brand ambassadors Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan and others attended the glam event. Let's check out their pictures

article_image2

Kareena Kapoor

Kapoor Kapoor is one of Tira's brand ambassadors and she looked super glam in an off-shoulder black dress. She complimented her outfit with a gorgeous choker necklace

article_image3

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha

Rajkummar Rao attended the event along with his wife Patralekha. The duo complimented each other in red, black outfit. Patralekha wore a red gown as Raj looked dapper in a black ensemble

article_image4

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in linen white shirt and white pants. Mira Kapoor rocked her look in an emerald green sequin off-shoulder dress

article_image5

Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi rocked the event in a glam grey dress. She dressed in a stunning dove-grey ensemble with sheer sleeves, a wrap-tie waist, and a flattering sweetheart neckline, the stylish lady turned heads. However, it was her unique Alien bag that truly stole the show. Known for her quirky handbag collection, she carried this Judith Leiber creation adorned with handset black diamond crystals

article_image6

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor are Tira's brand ambassador. Kiara looked gorgeous in a striking red Valentino blazer paired with short shorts. Suhana slayed in blue co-ord dress. Kareena Kapoor turned heads in bold black dress

article_image7

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani

Nita Ambani was present to support her daughter Isha Ambani. Nita radiated a mix of elegance and contemporary style in her outfit choice. She wore a black ensemble featuring a shimmering, flowing skirt, complemented by a chic white tweed jacket with black trim for a touch of sophistication. Isha on the other hand wore a satin lilac ensemble

