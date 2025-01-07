Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of New Year celebration with husband Saif Ali Khan [PHOTOS]

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated New Year 2025 in Switzerland with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. Sharing glimpses of their elegant celebration on Instagram, Kareena stunned in a shimmery dress, while Saif looked dapper in a tux. Their snowy festivities thrilled fans

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 10:38 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed 2025 in the scenic beauty of Switzerland, celebrating with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan

article_image2

The actress delighted fans by sharing a series of pictures from the celebration on her Instagram, showcasing her family’s joyous moments

article_image3

Kareena looked glamorous in a shimmery sleeveless pleated dress, accessorized with a black clutch featuring golden fringes, red pumps, a minimal necklace, and matching earrings. Saif, on the other hand, looked elegant in a classic black tuxedo

article_image4

One of the photos featured their younger son Jeh playfully photobombing the couple while wearing a formal black suit paired with black-and-white sneakers

article_image5

Additional pictures showcased Kareena and Saif posing against a snowy landscape, with Kareena’s solo pictures capturing her holding a hand fan and radiating joy

article_image6

Sharing her excitement for the year ahead, Kareena captioned the post, “Headed home with this mood for 2025," along with a rainbow emoji, emphasizing her desire to maintain the positive energy

article_image7

The post attracted comments from fellow celebrities. Rhea Kapoor praised Taimur’s stylish shoes, while Lisa Haydon expressed nostalgia for the celebration. Kareena hinted at meeting Lisa in summer with a sweet reply

article_image8

Earlier, Kareena shared pictures of Taimur carrying her heels after the New Year celebration, showcasing her pride in his thoughtful act. She captioned it, “MAA ki seva iss saal and forever. Happy New Year friends."

